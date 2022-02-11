3 foods you should exclude from your diet if you want a healthy life

We are in the information age where anything we need to know is just a click away. But so much ease can also end up being a problem, especially with regard to food.

Each year a certain food becomes the darling of the population. Many others appear as diet villains. How to know, in the midst of so much cross information, what can really be good or bad?

To help with this task, below you will know the 3 foods that you should definitely not consume.

The 3 Foods No One Should Eat

This food, despite being very successful, is one of the worst foods you can eat, as practically everything in microwave popcorn is bad, from the corn kernels that are genetically modified, the processed salt, to the existing chemicals. in the product in order to preserve that typical flavor, and what few people know is that, in its production, synthetic substances are added in addition to what is needed, for the preparation of a specific packaging that withstands high temperatures.

Most industrialized food packages are special to prevent the absorption of water and fat and to achieve this protective effect, they take certain components harmful to health, such as perfluorinated agentswhich are even considered persistent organic pollutants.

What happens is that, in order that the fat from microwave popcorn does not end up leaking into the package, these perfluorinated agents act as waterproofing agents.

The whole point is that, such agents, are factors that increase the risk of prostate cancer, heart problems, liver, thyroid and immune system problems, increase the risk of stroke and can even cause hormonal changes, and if not In addition to all that, microwave popcorn also contains a chemical known as diacetyl that can be harmful to the lungs.

Our well-known sausage is formed by the remains of minced meat from unused leftovers, usually leftovers such as the cheeks and viscera of cattle and pigs, and then a series of chemical substances are added to give the product its characteristic flavor, preserve, color and aromatize. After that, this mixture is wrapped in a synthetic or animal-derived product, and to last longer, they are also chemically modified.

It has high saturated fatincreasing the risk of heart problems, as well as being a sodium pump, which poses a risk for blood pressure.

One of the biggest food controversies of modern times is soy, as most soy additives are processed using hexane, which is nothing more than a chemical that is linked to birth defects, which can cause reproductive problems and cancer.

Among the ways in which soy can be consumed, soy milk, then, seems to be one of the worst: because the preparation of milk destroys the proteins present, does not eliminate antinutrients, and uses substances that are petroleum-based, with carcinogenic potential. .

Unfermented soy is highly estrogenic and can change your entire hormonal balance, turning a normal hormone level into highly abnormal levels.

According to studies, the isoflavone present in soy increases the potential for breast cancer as it can stimulate the proliferation and activity of cancer cells in the breasts.

According to one study, 7 out of 24 women showed an increased number of breast epithelial cells when supplemented with soy protein.