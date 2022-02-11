3D spinal implant can restore movement to paralyzed people

Technology in favor of life, health and human well-being is the goal of many scholars from different areas of science. And modern medicine has worked hard on this, especially when studying ways to reverse what are said to be irreversible conditions. This is precisely what some Israeli researchers are looking for, so they have developed a 3D spinal cord implant. With this, people with paralysis due to spinal injuries will be able to walk again.

In this case, these implants are built on the basis of human cells and some tests have already been carried out in mice. In fact, the results indicate that there is an 80% chance of success, which generates expectations in patients with such conditions.

How does 3D spinal cord implant work?

To prevent the body from rejecting the implant, the scientists took care to develop the mechanism with human cells. So they removed fat cells from a patient’s stomach so that they could turn into embryonic stem cells.

Therefore, it is already celebrated the fact that this is the first case in the world in which it was possible to implant engineered human tissues with results in paralysis. Therefore, the implant is already considered a promise of modern medicine for the coming years.

When would it reach patients?

For now, all tests have been carried out on mice, but there are plans to start clinical studies with human patients. And for that, the research counts on the desire of millions of paralyzed people around the world who want to walk again.

However, for now, the researchers will continue to analyze the development of laboratory mice. In any case, all eyes are on the Sagol Center for Regenerative Biotechnology at the Shmunis School in Tel Aviv. The expectation is even greater when you know that this is one of the most important biomedical engineering departments in the world.