5 foods that help hydrate the body on hot days

People who live in drier and warmer regions or who sweat a lot need to ensure optimal hydration. And to keep the body well hydrated it is essential to drink plenty of water during the day.

See too: Fat in the diet can or can’t? Discover how to consume in a healthy way

It is recommended that a person drinks 8 to 10 glasses of water every day, since the body being well hydrated helps to keep away various diseases and maintain good health. In addition to this mineral, there are foods that provide hydration for our body.

Below are some examples of foods rich in water:

5 foods that help hydrate the body

1 – Cucumber

A cucumber can contain up to 97% water in its composition. Excellent for improving blood circulation, due to its diuretic action, in addition to being rich in potassium, an important mineral for the maintenance of cells and muscles.

2 – Lettuce

Known for its calming properties, lettuce is also an excellent food to complement the body’s hydration, as it has approximately 96% water.

3 – Zucchini

Rich in fiber and vitamins, zucchini also helps reduce cholesterol, maintain weight and prevent various diseases. Another characteristic is that it has more than 93% water. To enjoy all the benefits, the ideal is to choose to consume the raw vegetable.

4 – Orange

Excellent provider of Vitamin C. An orange is 89% water. Therefore, consuming an orange every day, added to other foods, means at least 10% of a person’s daily need.

5 – Watermelon

Sweet and with more than 90% water in its composition. Watermelon has dietary fiber and essential vitamins for the body. The only caveat is to opt for fresh fruit, avoiding the consumption of processed foods.

All the foods above help hydrate the body, but remember to maintain good eating habits and practice physical activity and, of course, don’t forget to drink natural water.