9 states have occupancy above 80% in ICU beds for covid-19

At least nine states have occupancy rates of ICU beds (Intensive Care Unit) for covid-19 above 80%, which puts them in a critical alert situation, according to a technical note released today by Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz). ). The data correspond to the period from January 31 to February 7.

The Federal District continues with the most worrying situation, with 99% of ICU beds for the treatment of coronavirus occupied. In the sequence appear: Mato Grosso do Sul (92%), Rio Grande do Norte (89%), Pernambuco (88%), Espírito Santo (87%), Piauí (87%), Mato Grosso (81%), Tocantins ( 81%) and Goiás (80%).

Another eleven states are in the range classified as “intermediate alert zone”: Pará (79%), Sergipe (75%), Santa Catarina (74%), Ceará (73%), Bahia (73%), Paraná (73% ), São Paulo (71%), Alagoas (69%), Rondônia (69%), Acre (67%) and Amapá (63%).

Attention is drawn to the persistence of occupancy rates of ICU beds at critical levels in the states and capitals of the Northeast and Midwest and in Espírito Santo, although the reopening of beds has somewhat alleviated the situation in the Midwest. Specifically in the Northeast, it is speculated that the situation observed is associated with the movement induced by tourism in this summer period. Belo Horizonte, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo seem to follow the downward trend of the indicator. Excerpt from the document prepared by FioCruz

beds in capitals

Regarding the situation of the capitals, they are in the risk alert zone: Porto Velho with 91% of ICU beds for covid occupied, Rio Branco (80%), Palmas (81%), Teresina (rate not disclosed, but estimated over 83%), Fortaleza (85%), Natal (estimated percentage of 81%), João Pessoa (81%), Maceió (82%), Belo Horizonte (82%), Vitória (89%), Rio de Janeiro (86%), Campo Grande (99%), Cuiabá (81%), Goiânia (91%) and Brasília (99%).

Another five appear in the intermediate alert zone: Macapá (74%), Recife (77%, considering only municipal public beds), Salvador (72%), São Paulo (72%) and Curitiba (76%).

Omicron advance alert

The Fiocruz bulletin also cites its concern with the advancement of the ômicron variant in areas of low vaccination coverage in Brazil, reinforces the need for vaccination of the population and defends the requirement of a vaccine passport.

We confirm the concern about the spread of the ômicron variant in areas of low vaccination coverage in the country and with precarious complex assistance resources. These are conditions that can lead to an increase in the number of deaths from covid-19, even considering the less aggressiveness of the now dominant variant. As we have underlined, the very high transmissibility of the variant ômicron may incur a significant demand for hospitalizations in ICU beds, even though the probability of occurrence of severe cases is lower. Fiocruz

“We need to advance in vaccination and banish strategies that have been used to make it more difficult, especially in the population of children aged 5 to 11 years. The requirement for a vaccination passport is a policy to encourage vaccination. 19, with the implementation of distribution campaigns and the strengthening of the mandatory use of appropriate masks in public places being central”, he concludes.