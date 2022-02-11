All the news of Gran Turismo 7 announced at State of Play

Gran Turismo 7 was announced in The Future of Gaming. Even being one of the most anticipated big games of the year, the Sony Interactive Entertainment has not released almost any information about the race launch in 2021.

Gran Turismo 7 It has its release date scheduled for March 4th. Because the franchise is exclusive content from Sony, it will only come to the PS4 and PS5. The game is now available for pre-order, which will make players receive bonus content if they purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition is carried out.

The game will make the most use of the processing of this new generation, through the DualSense, will seek to bring more immersion to the user. The creator of the franchise reported that the PS5’s controller technology allows the front wheels to be felt and that it will simulate a great experience of controlling the steering wheel of a car.

The launch will feature different types of vehicles, and can exceed up to 400 unlockable vehicles. In Gran Turismo 7 there will be a total of 97 circuits spread around the world, in addition to aIn the great diversity of things to do, we will make a list with everything that can be done during the game.

The Music Rally mode

We have the Music Rally mode, which offers an arcade-style race where players must pass checkpoints before the time runs out. It’s a nice way for novice players to get used to the game.

The Gran Turismo Café

In this location, players will be able to accept missions. These stages will have players collect specific vehicles that can be obtained by winning races.

how to get new cars

Players receive credits when participating in races, so through a dealership, players may be purchasing new vehicles to use.

As the game progresses, players will unlock the Central Brand, which will add more than 300 premium cars, which have been in production for a few decades.

The License Center

This mode will bring you tests to see how good you are at driving a car.

Vehicle customization

What can’t be missing in a game that has racing is, of course, the customization of cars. Players will receive different parts throughout the video game, which will allow them to change the characteristics of their vehicle. And, of course, they will also be able to modify the appearance, which has a large amount of aesthetic customization.

Replays, Photos and Showcase

The game will let you see racing replays, where you can change the camera as you wish to take a beautiful photo, which can be shared in Showcase, to show to several other players and friends.