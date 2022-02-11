Allowance calendar of up to BRL 1,212 started; see dates and who receives

Caixa Econômica Federal started releasing on Tuesday, February 8, payments from the Pis/Pasep salary bonus. The 2022 calendar refers to the payment of the allowance for 23 million Brazilians who worked with a formal contract in 2020, that is, the base year of 2020.

To be entitled to the benefit, it is still necessary to be registered with Pis/Pasep for at least five years and to have received an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages throughout the base year.

Another criterion to receive is to have the data correctly informed by the employer in the Annual Social Information Report (RAIS). As in previous years, the benefit amount will be proportional to the number of months worked.

For Brazilians who only had a formal contract for 30 days in 2020, the Pis/Pasep installment will be BRL 101. Those who worked for six months will receive BRL 606 and the 12 months worked guarantee the deposit of BRL 1,212 .00 on the account.

See who will have the Pis loot released this coming week:

february 8 – withdrawal available for those born in January;

– withdrawal available for those born in January; February, 10th – loot available for those born in February;

– loot available for those born in February; February 15th – loot available for those born in March;

– loot available for those born in March; February 17th – withdrawal available for those born in April.

Also, on Tuesday, the Pis/Pasep loot became available to workers residing in areas affected by the rains in the states of Bahia and Minas Gerais. This group will not need to wait for the date defined in the calendar like the other workers, since the withdrawal will be released for those born between January and December on the same day (February 8).

The calendar continues next week with a deposit for those born in March on the 15th (Tuesday) and for those with April birthdays on Thursday (17th). Deposits continue for two groups each week until March 31.

Birth month Pis 2022 payment date January february 08 February February, 10th March February 15th April February 17th May February 22 June February, 24 July March, 15 August March 17 September March 22 October March 24 November March 29th December March 31

The payment of Pasep for public servants begins a week later, on February 15, and starts to follow the same dates as Pis.

Final registration number Payment date of Pasep 2022 0 February 15th 1 February 15th two February 17th 3 February 17th 4 February 22 5 February, 24 6 March, 15 7 March 17 8 March 22 9 March 24

Pis consultation by Caixa Tem

In recent days, the consultation of the Pis/Pasep allowance by Caixa Tem . The application created to operate Caixa’s digital savings account now also allows you to consult information about unemployment insurance, know the worker’s NIS/PIS number and check details on the payment of the salary bonus.

The Caixa Tem app is available for Android phones [baixe aqui] and for iPhone (iOS) [download aqui] and it is recommended that the user update the app before accessing it to check the salary allowance.

After logging in, the user will find the option “My NIS” in the list of services offered by the app. When clicked, the app will inform data such as full name, CPF, NIS/PIS and CTPS number.

In the section “Salary Allowance” will be available for consultation the payment calendar of the allowance, the rules for receiving and other guidelines as a provider if the value of your Pis is incorrect or if the system informs you that the allowance is not available.



Pis consultation can be done by the Caixa Tem app. Image: Find Contests.

The salary bonus can be withdrawn using the Social Card and password registered by the user at Caixa’s self-service terminals, lottery outlets or at the corresponding Caixa Aqui.

If you do not have the card, the worker can receive the benefit directly at the Caixa branch, upon presentation of an official identification document (RG, CNH, CTPS, Military ID, among others).

For Caixa account holders, the benefit deposit will be made in a current account, savings account, Caixa Fácil account or digital account and can be withdrawn normally.