Alpargatas (ALPA4) discloses results and announces billion-dollar share offering; Vale (VALE3), Cogna (COGN3) and other highlights

The corporate news this Friday (11) highlights the balance sheet of Usiminas (USIM5), released before the market opens. In addition, Alpargatas (ALPA4) approved the funding through a restricted share offering to pay for the acquisition of Rothy ́s Inc.

Itaúsa (ITSA4) has already committed to underwriting 27,720,403 shares issued by Alpargatas within the scope of the priority offering.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) earned R$ 7.159 billion in the 4th quarter, a performance 32% higher and above expectations.

Vale (VALE3) reported 2.4% lower production in the 4th quarter, but increased by 5.1% in 2021.

Check out the highlights:

Espadrilles (ALPA4)

The retailer’s Board of Directors approved the company’s primary distribution public offering. The restricted offering will consist of the primary public offering of 37,500,000 common shares and 57,500,000 preferred shares, with restricted placement efforts.

The price per share in the offering will be defined in a bookbuilding procedure, but considering the closing price of preferred shares on B3 yesterday, at R$26.60, the indicative price of the offering would be R$2.52 billion.

The net proceeds from the offering will be used to finance the payment of the acquisition, by the Company, of an equity interest in Rothy ́s Inc.

Alpargatas reported recurring net income of R$149.9 million in 4Q21, down 19.1% against a year earlier.

Recurring EBITDA dropped 31.8% in 4Q21, to R$169.1 million.

Usiminas (USIM5)

Usiminas (USIM5) reported net income of BRL 2.488 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), which represents a 30% growth compared to the same period in 2020.

In the year, the steel company recorded a record net profit of R$ 10.1 billion, a growth of 679% compared to 2020.

Net revenue rose 47% in the quarter in the annual comparison, to R$ 8.049 billion. In 2021, it was BRL 33.7 billion, 109.7% higher than 2020 (BRL 16.1 billion), representing a historic record for Usiminas in all business units.

Vale (VALE3) reported a production of 82,473 thousand metric tons of iron ore in the fourth quarter, an amount 2.4% lower than the same period in 2020 and 7.8% below that reported in the 3rd quarter of 2020. Year-to-date last year, production rose 5.1%.

In the period of 2021, the increase was due to the higher production of the Minas Gerais operations (17% pa), being partially offset by the weaker performance in S11D (-11% pa).

Additionally, it informed that there was a favorable scenario for market prices (47% pa). On the other hand, there was the strike in Sudbury, which interrupted operations for 70 days, contributing to a 9% reduction in nickel production and 18% in copper production.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4)

Itau (ITUB3;ITUB4) ended the fourth quarter of last year with a recurring net income of BRL 7.159 billion, a performance 32.8% above that reported in the same period in 2020.

The performance was above that projected by the consensus of the Refinitiv, which was R$ 6.828 billion.

Compared to the third quarter, the increase was 5.6%. In the accumulated of 2021, profit totaled R$ 26.879 billion, up 45% over 2020.

ABC Brazil (ABCB4)

ABC Brasil (ABCB4) reported recurring net income of BRL 162 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), an amount 52.8% higher than that recorded in the same period in 2020. In the year, the bank earned BRL 572.2 million , growth of 77.7% compared to the profit of R$ 322.1 million in 2020.

According to ABC, the performance is explained by the increase in the margin with the market, increase in shareholders’ equity remunerated by the CDI.

The managerial financial margin reached R$ 377.1 billion in 4Q21, an increase of 74.1% compared to the same period of the previous year.

The return on average equity (ROAE) was 14.1% between October and December last year, an increase of 4.1 percentage points compared to the same period in 2020.

Rodrigo Galindo will leave the presidency of Cogna at the end of March and will assume the presidency of the Board of Directors. Roberto Valério will take over as CEO.

In addition, the company approved a buyback program for up to 102,880,658 common shares issued by the company.

Multiplan (MULT3)

Multiplan (MULT3) closed the fourth quarter of last year with a net income of R$ 213.610 million, representing an increase of 45.5% over the same period last year.

In comparison with the fourth quarter of 2019, pre-pandemic period, the company increased its profit by 50.1%.

Itaúsa (ITSA4)

Itaúsa informed that, within the scope of the priority offering, it has undertaken to subscribe and pay, with its own resources, 27,720,403 shares issued by Alpargatas (16,083,306 common and 11,637,097 preferred), at the price per share to be fixed by the Retail Board of Directors.

Hermes Pardini (PARD3)

The network of laboratories Hermes Pardini (PARD3) recorded a net profit of R$ 40.3 million in the 4TRI, a decrease of 7.2% in the annual comparison.

Ebitda totaled BRL 99.6 million, a 4% decrease compared to the same period in 2020.

Jalles Machado (JALL3)

Jalles Machado (JALL3) posted net income of R$169.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), up 235% year-on-year

Adjusted Ebitda totaled BRL 291.5 million, a growth of 77.3% compared to the same period in 2020.

B3 recorded an average daily financial volume of BRL 30.652 billion in January, down 17.1% against a year earlier.

Compared to December 2021, there was an increase of 2.7%.

Sabesp (SBSP3) approved the 30th issue of debentures in the total amount of R$ 1 billion.

Notre Dame (GNDI3)

Notre Dame (GNDI3) purchased Hospital do Coração from Duque de Caxias (RJ) at an acquisition price (Entreprise Value) of R$83 million.

Iochpe-Maxion (MYPK3)

Iochpe-Maxion (MYPK3) invested US$ 5.5 million in the North American Autotech Ventures LLC. The operation symbolizes a new milestone for the company, which will be able to develop new startups and research in the automotive sector.

Electromedia (ELMD3)

Eletromidia (ELMD3) won the bid to provide the installation of cameras and shelters for buses in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul. The total value of the operation was R$ 29.3 million.

The concession, which will last 20 years, authorizes the company to maintain and install new bus shelters, in addition to exploring their advertising space.

(With Estadão, Bloomberg and Agência Brasil)

