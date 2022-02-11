AMD achieves all-time record processor market share

AMD CPUs accounted for 25.6% of the market, surpassing the record set in 2006

AMD has long wanted to increase its presence in the processor market by competing with Intel. In the last quarter of 2021the company achieved historical record in its share within the CPU market, snapping up a 25.6% share and surpassing the 25.3% mark obtained in 2006.

The data presented were revealed by the company Mercury Research. With the Zen 2 architecture finding a new home on the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, in addition to the launch of the Ryzen 5000 CPU line, we can say that AMD is enjoying a good phase in the processor sector.

While AMD took 25.6%Intel presented 74.4%, a reduction of 3.9% compared to the same period in 2020. AMD, on the other hand, increased by 3.9% during the same period, from 21.7% market presence in the last quarter of 2020 to 25.6% in 2021.

Mercury Research points out that part of this result must be attributed to the increase in demand for the Xbox Series X|S and Playstation 5 consoles, which took place during the months of October, November and December. As demand for the new generation of consoles remains high, AMD is expected to continue to deliver strong results in Q1 2022.



AMD completes acquisition of Xilinx

The company announced another positive news via Twitter this Thursday (10), where it revealed that it had obtained the necessary approval from all regulatory bodies to finalize the purchase of Xilinx. The transaction was first announced in October 2020 for $35 billion, with the intention of strengthening its portfolio and being able to compete more aggressively with Intel and Nvidia.

Xilins is the world’s leading provider of programmable logic devices. Now, AMD diversifies its portfolio and starts to offer products and solutions in CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs and SoCs, intensifying the competition with its competitors.

