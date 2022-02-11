Android 13: Google announces the expected features of the update | Operational systems

Android 13 had its first details officially revealed this Thursday (10) by Google. The operating system will bring privacy improvements, and some of the functions announced for the update will also be made available for older Androids through Google Play updates.

Google also revealed the Android 13 release calendar. This month, previews begin for developers to test the system and adapt their apps to the new version. The company has streamlined the schedule and the new Android should reach the stable edition after July.

Android 13 brings privacy improvements — Photo: Pedro Vital/TechTudo

Android 13 should bring small changes that might go unnoticed, in addition to improving user privacy. Among the novelties, the update implements a tool to select specific photos and videos to share with apps. This means that, when sending media on WhatsApp, the application does not require access to all the photos saved on the phone to complete the action. Until then, Android only relied on this protection for document sharing, and now it has been extended to images and videos. A similar function has been present on iPhones since iOS 14.

Selection of photos to share with the app — Photo: Publicity/Google

Another privacy improvement is that apps that connect the smartphone to other devices over Wi-Fi will no longer need to have access to the user’s location to fulfill their function. Google’s announcement also confirms some known code leaks, such as the option to set the language of a separate app, instead of applying the setting to other apps.

The new Android also seeks to improve functions released in the previous edition, such as giving the user the option to configure the color of the application icon. Mobile look customization features were introduced with Android 12 last year.

Customizing application icons on Android 13 — Photo: Disclosure/Google

The new version expands the security updates via Google Play, which were released with Android 11. As a result, old Android phones may also receive some features announced for Android 13, such as the privacy feature to share media with apps.

Google reveals dates for the new Android — Photo: Disclosure / Google

Google usually does three developer previews, but there are only two in the Android 13 schedule. This speeds up the dates of the new system, and it can be released sooner than expected. For example, the first beta of Android is usually announced in May during the company’s Google I/O event, but the planned calendar for Android 13 shows the first beta scheduled for April.

Thus, the system must be stabilized after July, a month ahead of the other Androids, which were officially launched in mid-September. It is worth noting that, apparently, this version will focus on system improvements, unlike the predecessor Android 12, which brought new functions and debuted the option to customize the interface. According to Google, Android 13 “continues the important advances made with Android 12, offering an experience that is still intuitive and secure when using mobile devices”.