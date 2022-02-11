Android 13: see 8 new features for phones already discovered

This Thursday (10th), the Google announced the launch of first preview of android 13 for developers who want to test the operating system first hand. However, there are still a few months left for the release of the final version of the new OS, but the first new features have already been discovered.

New previews of the operating system should arrive by March, shortly after that the first beta version will be released and, in mid-August 2022, the final version should be released to consumers – for now, the current version is only available for Pixel smartphones.

The company has already revealed some features of Android 13 and, fortunately, some developers have also discovered features that will possibly be available in the final release. Therefore, the TecMundo gathered a list with the news that have already been released.

1. More apps in the taskbar

Taskbar app suggestions.Source: 9to5Google

In the first preview of Android 13, Google revealed that it is extending the taskbar used in Android 12L for the new system, however, with six spaces. That is, you will be able to choose six apps to fill the slots, and if one of them is not filled, Android will automatically fill the spot with a usage-based app suggestion.

2. Themed icons in Material You

“Themed Icons” will be one of the new features of Android 13.Source: 9to5Google

One of the features presented by Google was the possibility of creating themed icons with the Material You, a feature that offers dynamic color design and customization on smartphones. Initially, the themed icons will only be available on Pixel devices, however, the company has already revealed that it is working with partners and manufacturers to make the novelty available on other devices.

The resource Themed Icons was originally introduced in Android 12, in a beta version for Pixel Launcher. The novelty changes the appearance of the icons to monochromatic tones according to the theme used on the mobile.

3. “Camera Obfuscator”

Camera Obfuscator.Source: Android Police

Some Preview 1 users also noticed the presence of a new app pre-installed on some devices: the camera obfuscator. Apparently, it’s an app for Google’s internal use, and it was probably made available by accident — the app was found on the Pixel 6.

According to developers, Camera Obsfuscator removes all metadata from an image to “share only simple photos with friends and family on 2017 or higher devices”.

4. Access to apps by guest profiles

Guest Profiles on Android 13Source: 9to5Google

Android offers the possibility to use different user profiles on the same device and, in the new system, Google allows guest profiles to access applications already installed on the device by other users. However, the functionality is only accessed by guest profiles and, for example, is not available to secondary users.

When using the app from a guest profile, the app will function normally as if it was just installed — that is, it will not be logged into the accounts of other profiles. For example, people who use a tablet on different guest accounts can watch Netflix through the same app installed once.

5. Turn the flashlight on and off with “Quick Tap”

Newer Pixel devices have received the gesturing feature “Quick Tap” in the release of Android 12, which allows you to perform actions with simple taps and without having to use the options menu — you can use the functionality to take screenshots, activate Google Assistant, among other possibilities.

Now, as demonstrated in Preview 1 of Android 13, it is also possible quickly turn the flashlight on and off by double tapping the back of the smartphone. For now, the feature is only available on Pixel devices.

6. Silent mode (really!)

New silent mode is even quieterSource: 9to5Google

Another feature found in Preview 1 of Android 13 for developers is the new silent mode, which removes virtually all sound and vibration notifications. When the feature is active, the only vibrations that work are when using the fingerprint scanner and when the device’s charger is plugged in.

On versions of Android 12, when silent mode is on, haptic feedback (light vibration) continues for some interactions with the system, such as typing with Gboard or entering the PIN on the lock screen.

7. Quick mode for reading QR Code

New options available in the notification bar.Source: Android Police

Android 13’s notification bar also offers two new options to make it easier for consumers to use. THE “one hand mode” it is a “QR code scanner” can be accessed quickly by downloading the notification shade — it’s simple to use how to activate the flashlight.

8. Up to two home screen layouts

The first preview of Android 13 also revealed the Pixel Launcher’s ability to support two layouts on different screens on one device. Google is probably preparing the new operating system to be used in folding devices. Developers who are already testing the version discovered the possibility by changing the DPI in the system settings.