Are you an Oi customer? See How Selling Your Business Can Impact Your Life | Economy

See below the new operators of those who were a customer of Oi:

Claro inherited 27 DDDs. They are: 13, 14, 15, 17, 18, 27, 28, 31, 33, 34, 35, 37, 38, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47, 48, 49, 71, 74, 77, 79 , 87, 91 and 92.

Vivo was left with 11 area codes. They are: 12, 41, 42, 81, 82, 83, 84, 85, 86, 88 and 98.

TIM was left with 29 DDDs. They are: 11, 16, 19, 21, 22, 24, 32, 51, 53, 54, 55, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68, 69, 73, 75, 89, 93 , 94, 95, 96, 97 and 99.

By determination of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), the user who does not want to stay with the operator can make the migration free of charge.

According to the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec), the automatic migration to another operator should take place for a plan similar to the one previously contracted by the consumer. However, there are no guarantees that the values ​​will be maintained.

See below for the answers to the questions. idec.

Oi’s customers will be migrated to one of the purchasing operators (Tim, Vivo, Claro), according to the division carried out by the purchasers themselves. The migration must occur with the guarantee of the consumer’s right to information.

Oi’s customers (mobile telephony or combos that contain mobile telephony) will no longer have the loyalty required in their contracts, even though the term has not yet expired. Thus, the consumer can request portability to other operators free of charge at any time.

If they do not carry out the portability, the automatic migration must occur to a plan similar to the one previously contracted for the consumer.

Considering that Oi’s prices were admittedly the most affordable on the market, the damage to consumers is worrying, as highlighted by counselor Luis Braido, rapporteur of the case at CADE.

What are the customers’ rights?

Loyalty is no longer required. In the migration of customers to the purchasing operators, the loyalty signed with Oi Móvel is no longer applicable. This is valid both for mobile telephony customers and for those who have combos with mobile telephony.

Right to portability: without loyalty, consumers are guaranteed migration to other operators.

Right not to have automatic migration to another operator: due to the “medicines” imposed by Anatel, the consumer also has the right not to automatically migrate to the operator defined as the buyer in their location. For Idec, the procedure is not yet clear.

The “remedies” are measures that seek to reduce the possibility of market concentration and, thus, guarantee competition. The measures were established through an Agreement on Merger Control (ACC) which provides, among other points:

lease part of Oi’s spectrum to other operators;

public offer for the sale of part of Oi’s base stations;

offering voice, data and messaging roaming to other operators;

Buyers will have to make offers and lease spectrum before the purchase is completed, according to Cade’s court ruling. The operators wanted to comply with the measures after the completion of the operation.

Cade approves sale of Oi’s mobile network to Claro, TIM and Vivo

Operators that assume the contracts of customers that, until then, belonged to Oi Móvel, have the obligation to maintain the same values ​​and services of the contracts already signed and for how long?

Idec argues that yes and that this should have been an explicit condition in the “remedies” imposed by Anatel and Cade. However, there are no guarantees that the values ​​will be kept. As loyalty will no longer be required, consumers will be free to change plans or operators.

Idec points out that it is worrying that the authorities have not addressed this point in their final decisions, considering that Oi is recognized as the operator with the most affordable plans, as highlighted by the Rapporteur Counselor at CADE, Luis Braido. The entity informs that it will maintain dialogue with the authorities so that they pay attention to the consequences of the price to consumers.

Can operators change the value of the service or the number of services included in previous contracts signed with Oi?

The automatic migration must occur to a plan similar to the one previously contracted for the consumer. However, there are no guarantees that the values ​​will be maintained.

As loyalty will no longer be required from Oi’s mobile telephony and combos customers, consumers are free to change their contracts or even request portability.

If Oi Móvel’s former customers do not want to stay with the operators assigned to their area, what is the proper procedure?

Under Anatel’s conditions, consumers have the right not to have automatic migration to Claro, TIM or Vivo, according to the division made by the buyers. However, the procedure is still unclear. The information must be made available in the Communication Plan, which must be submitted within 90 days to Anatel’s Consumer Relations Superintendence.

Who do they turn to if they feel disadvantaged in this transition?

In the event of problems, harmed consumers can claim:

Directly at the operators’ ombudsman;

At the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), by phone 1331 or through the website gov.br/anatel

On the platform www.consumidor.gov.br;

If the situation is not resolved, consumers can file a lawsuit in the Special Civil Court (JEC) or in the Judiciary.

A survey carried out by Idec in January shows that Oi had entry packages (the cheapest) much more affordable than other operators.

According to the entity’s survey, with the sale of Oi, consumers will be able to pay up to five times more in plans and data packages for internet and mobile telephony. The survey analyzed prices of 16 plans from Oi, Tim, Vivo and Claro in various comparison scenarios.

The study shows that Oi Móvel offered the same amount of services at a significantly lower cost. Data were collected between October and November 2021 on the operators’ websites and grouped according to plans (prepaid, postpaid and control) and proximity of value and/or amount of data, based on prices offered in São Paulo (SP) and Recife (PE), places where the operator has a strong presence.

In São Paulo, the operator offered users prepaid plans of 15 GB for R$ 15. Vivo, on the other hand, offered 4 GB for R$ 19.99; Claro offered 6 GB for R$ 29.99 and, finally, TIM offered 8 GB for R$ 15. After calculating the price/GB of these offers, Oi offered 1 GB for R$ 1; Claro and Vivo offered 1 GB for R$ 4.99; TIM already offered 1 GB for R$ 1.89.

Data from these same prepaid franchises in Recife (PE) show that the offers are very similar. Vivo and Tim operators offer the same plans and prices for both cities. However, a price fluctuation per package was found: the 15 GB plan is offered at R$14 by Oi; at Claro, a 6 GB plan is offered for R$ 19.99.

See below the tables with the three price comparisons:

