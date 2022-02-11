Are you forgetting things? These foods can help

Food is directly related to the health of the body and mind. Some nutrients help prevent brain degeneration and, consequently, memory loss. More than that, they are able to activate and improve reasoning as a whole. Discover some of these amazing nutrients for the human mind.

10 foods that can greatly improve your memory

Linseed

Due to the high content of omega 3, flaxseed is one of the best foods for brain health. It contributes immensely to a good memory and good thinking.

granola

An extremely nutritious food is granola. As long as you buy it without the presence of sugar, it is a mix of grains, cereals and seeds capable of giving a boost to the mind. With a low glycemic index, few foods provide as much energy as granola.

Egg

The egg has a large amount of vitamins B and B12 and, because of this, it stimulates the production of acetylcholine. This neurotransmitter is responsible for the learning of the mind. That is, we are talking about an amazing food for brain health.

Cocoa

Cocoa is famous for being present in chocolates. Therefore, it should even be ingested in sweets like these that have more than 60% cocoa content. Thus, the food will be a great source of iron, magnesium, caffeine and alkaloids.

Nuts

Even the shape of walnuts resembles the shape of the brain, right? Although it’s a coincidence, walnuts are great nutrients for the central nervous system. They are rich in omega 3 and protect against the action of free radicals.

Broccoli

Broccoli is rich in vitamin K and folic acid, so it gives you smarter thinking. These nutrients act directly to protect the brain and help prevent degenerative diseases.

Turmeric: the spice helps in the formation of new brain cells and reduces inflammation in the brain;

Spinach

This leaf is rich in nitrates. Therefore, it stimulates blood circulation in the brain and fights free radicals.

Soy

Soy is an amazing source of lecithin and omega-3s. It works by protecting the brain and memory.

Avocado

Another vegetable capable of protecting the brain and stimulating memory is avocado. It also has good fat, protecting arteries and maintaining good blood flow throughout the body.