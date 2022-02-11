Armed Forces did not question election security, says TSE – Notícias









The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) informed that in the coming days it will send answers to the Armed Forces about requests for access to information about the electoral system. According to the Court, the military did not point out any “vulnerability or value judgment”.

According to the court, “information released in recent days” that alleges that the electronic voting system had been questioned by the Armed Forces is not valid. In a live broadcast on social media, President Jair Bolsonaro said that the military had raised “dozens of vulnerabilities” about the electoral system.

“Several, dozens of vulnerabilities were identified, the TSE was officiated so that it could respond to the Armed Forces — because, after all, the TSE may be right. Maybe, why not?”, said the president.

The Chief Executive stated that the deadline for the Court’s response has expired, with no response. “The deadline that the administration says, 30 days, has passed. There was silence. It was reiterated, the deadline expired today, is that right?”, added the president.











According to the TSE, the request for information was filed shortly before the recess, so it has not yet been answered. The institution stated that these are technical questions and often with a certain degree of complexity. “It should be noted that they are just requests for information, to understand the functioning of the electronic voting system, without any comment or value judgment on security or vulnerabilities”, highlighted the court.