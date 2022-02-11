At 18, young woman is intubated due to complications from electronic cigarette use

American Juliet Roberts, 18, was intubated for four days after being hospitalized with shortness of breath caused by vaping. The young woman had been using e-cigarettes since she was 14 and, according to doctors, the product caused permanent damage to her lungs.

Juliet shared her story on TikTok to make other young people aware of the dangers of vaping. She explains that she woke up feeling the flu, and the picture got worse. “Three days later, I got out of bed and fell because I couldn’t breathe, I thought I was going to faint. I called my boyfriend, and he took me to the ER,” she recalls.

At the hospital, nurses were shocked to check the young woman’s oxygenation — it was so low she couldn’t even stand. The picture got worse and she needed to be intubated for four days.

“Doctors told me that if I hadn’t sought help, I would have died. It was very scary. When you get an X-ray, the scan should be black and the white parts will just be the bones. Mine was all white,” says Juliet.

She was diagnosed with lung damage and pneumonia, and will not be able to work for the next three to 12 months for her lungs to heal. At the moment, her organs are so compromised that if she does any exercise, she runs the risk of having a heart attack. The condition is so serious that if she catches the flu, for example, she could die.

“My frequency goes up to 150 when I go upstairs, which is very dangerous. My lungs will never go back to what they used to be, they will only become strong enough for me to be able to breathe on my own again,” explains Juliet.

The American was traumatized and doesn’t want to see an electronic cigarette ever again. On TikTok, she says young people should know that consumption is not worth it, and can be very dangerous.