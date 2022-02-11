Back 4 Blood update tries to resurrect the game • Eurogamer.pt

Released in October 2021, Back 4 Blood managed a very promising release, but as the weeks went by and players discovered the various issues, it slowly lost impact and popularity.

Turtle Rock Studios is now revealing content from the massive update. This one comes with new features and will modify several components of the game mechanics, such as weapon stats, the much-loved friendly fire that now doesn’t increase with increasing difficulty levels, and many more.

The list is too big to put all the changes here, you can check it on the game’s official page.

“In upcoming updates, we’ll make many of the cards more viable for different strategies, while removing tradeoffs that don’t significantly contribute to gameplay.

Some new features are included in the February 2022 Patch, namely the ability to stick together at the end of a game if you enjoyed fighting the Ridden with your group of Cleaners in Quickplay.

We will continue to improve the Back 4 Blood experience and look forward to your feedback on our February 2022 Update!”

Is it time to return to Back 4 Blood after all these changes?