‘BBB 22’: Live, Tadeu Schmidt warns about herpes after Eliezer exchanges kisses at a party | BBB

Tadeu Schmidt at ‘BBB 22’Reproduction / Globe

Published 02/11/2022 09:50 | Updated 02/11/2022 10:22

Rio – This Thursday, Tadeu Schmidt spoke about a subject that has gained emphasis on the web since last Wednesday’s party: herpes on Eliezer’s lips. This is because the participant is in the acute phase of the viral disease, which is transmissible through direct contact, and exchanged warm kisses with Natália and Maria.

“Herpes is a viral disease that is frequent in the population. When it is in the acute phase, that is, with the presence of an injury, such as the wound on Eli’s mouth, we must pay attention to some care. example, because the transmission of herpes occurs precisely through direct contact. Eli had already been guided about this care by our medical team and will be remembered”, he said.

According to the Ministry of Health, contact with the virus usually occurs in childhood, but often the disease does not manifest itself at this time. The virus crosses the skin and, traveling along a nerve, settles in the body in an inactive form, until it is reactivated. This can be due to a number of factors such as exposure to intense sunlight, physical and mental fatigue, emotional stress, fever, or other infections that lower immunity. Herpes can appear on the lips, genitals, and other parts of the body. Treatment should be guided by a dermatologist, with ointment or tablets.

Tadeu informs: People with Herpes in an acute stage SHOULD NOT KISS. #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/pRxrDVKpI8 — (@ZAMENZA) February 11, 2022

The moment, of course, reverberated on social media. “Tadeu is so wonderful that he goes from teaching pounds to teaching about herpes to the entire population,” said one person. “Tadeu is commenting on the fuss of Eliezer having herpes and kissing the girls at the party,” wrote another. “Help Tadeu talking about herpes”, a third was surprised.

tadeu is so wonderful that he goes from teaching pounds to teaching about herpes to the entire population and we are going to defend this baby at all costs pic.twitter.com/gpGWHsxKTs — (@porquekarl) February 11, 2022 Tadeu is commenting on Eliezer’s fuss about having herpes and kissing the girls at the party #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/nnBF0HskHp — | #BBB22 (@_immunized) February 11, 2022