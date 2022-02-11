BBB 22 of 02/11: new leader, analysis of Paredão and feud between Jade Picon and Arthur Aguiar move the dawn | abstract

BBB 22 has a “new-old” Leader! Yes, Jade Picon won the Avon Leader’s Trial and guaranteed another week in the Leader’s Room. And it is clear that the second consecutive leadership of the sister had an impact on the dawn of this Friday, 02/11, in the most watched house in Brazil. There were apprehensive people, people already speculating about the Paredão… and justifications about the VIP bracelets.

Come in the summary of #RedeBBB and we’ll tell you all what happened! 🤗🤗

1 of 3 Jade Picon’s leadership reverberated throughout the night at BBB22! — Photo: Globe Jade Picon’s leadership reverberated throughout the night at BBB22! — Photo: Globe

Jade Picon won the Avon Leader Test in a final with Linn da Quebrada and became Leader for the second time in a row at BBB 22! Then, already at the house, the influencer explained to the singer why she did not give up her leadership: “Just for the slightest possibility of you putting Scooby on the right Wall, I couldn’t”. Later, the sister came to cry.

Who also wanted Linn da Quebrada Líder was Vinicius, who reached the final stage of the dispute.

Oh, and write down a fact that will resonate at dawn: Arthur Aguiar didn’t congratulate Jade on her second lead… 📝 we’ll come back to this topic soon.

Jade Picon is the Leader again at BBB 22

Jade Picon, from BBB 22, reveals a reason not to give up leadership to Linn da Quebrada

VIP and its aftermath

2 of 3 Jade Picon was entitled to five wristbands for the VIP — Photo: Globo Jade Picon was entitled to five wristbands for the VIP — Photo: Globo

Jade Picon herself went to justify herself to Douglas Silva after leaving him out.

“I wanted another bracelet for you. I couldn’t help but put Laís on”, he explained.

Leader Jade Picon tells brother about VIP: ‘I wanted another bracelet for you’

Keeping an eye on the fourth Wall 👀

With a new leadership, the participants of Big Brother Brasil started to speculate what might come ahead in the formation of the fourth Paredão. Tiago Abravanel, for example, doesn’t want a certain brother to answer the Big Phone. Brunna Gonçalves, in turn, analyzed that Jessilane was tense with the repetition of Jade Picon in the Leader’s Room. “I think she doesn’t understand that there are people in front. But that she is also an option for Jade, she is”added Maria in a chat in the Lollipop Room.

Brunna Gonçalves on the new leadership of Jade Picon at BBB 22: ‘Jessi was tense’

By the way, speaking of Quarto Lollipop, the influencer decreed for the group that was there:

“No one from this room goes straight to the Paredão again. And if I have to break the tie again… I can’t promise anything, but let’s go.”

At Lollipop, Jade Picon reveals: ‘No one from this room goes straight to the Paredão again’

Eliezer, in turn, explained that Natalia continues to be his vote option. And not even the kiss that happened at the Festa da Líder, this Wednesday, made him change his mind. In another moment, the game chat took place in the kitchen, with Douglas Silva and Arthur Aguiar. “If you have any strategy to put someone I like, don’t even tell me”said the entrepreneur and designer.

Eliezer continues talking to Arthur Aguiar in the kitchen of BBB 22

And who will the Leader nominate? Jade Picon didn’t say any names, but said her options are “the same as last week”…

By the way, speaking of Jade…

Jade Picon x Arthur Aguiar

Remember we said at the beginning that Arthur Aguiar hadn’t congratulated Jade Picon on his second lead? Well then. An exchange of barbs between the two ensued.

When handing over the VIP bracelets, the sister mentioned giving them to the singer and actor, who was next to Paulo André. But it ended up giving the benefit to the Olympic athlete. The fact was noticed by the other brothers and commented in the Leader’s Room later.

“When did she do that for the… and I said ‘ué’?”, commented Paulo André.

“Guys, what can I do? It’s stronger than me”, explained the Leader.

Afterwards, she added about her intention: “It’s nice to have an extra emotion”.

Jade Picon on attitude when handing out VIP bracelets: ‘It’s stronger than me’

Outside the house, Arthur Aguiar received advice from Pedro Scooby: go talk to Jade Picon.

“You have to talk, you and Jade. You have to open your heart and exchange ideas. You can’t wait for someone to refer you and turn into a little war.”

The surfer also decided to go talk to the sister and pass on the same advice: that they both talk. “He’s a kid with a good heart, but he has questions. He’s really closed off”, explained Pedro Scooby. Leader, however, justified itself by stating that, if the singer and actor had won the competition, she would have been nominated for Paredão.

Pedro Scooby advises Arthur Aguiar to talk to Jade Picon: ‘Giving in is always good’

In another moment, Jade Picon continued talking about her feeling with Arthur Aguiar. According to her, her brother approached her with the intention of winning the Angel necklace, in case she won the test.

“He wasn’t a priority for me. He was a person I was having an affinity for in the game, but with a back foot. I grew up with people approaching me wanting something and I have a sixth sense,” he said.

Jade Picon on ‘Sixth Sense’: ‘I grew up with people approaching me wanting something’

Do you think it’s over? What nothing! They continued talking about each other during the BBB’s dawn.

Arthur Aguiar said he was “hopeful” of not being nominated by Líder for the second week in a row. To Eliezer, he explained the reason for his reasoning:

“I would find it very unintelligent on her part to let me know the way I came back.”

Arthur Aguiar speculates on Jade’s nomination: ‘I hope she doesn’t put me straight’

On the second floor of the house, in the Leader’s Room, Laís opined that Arthur likes Jade, and Jade also likes Arthur. Until she was interrupted by the Leader herself…

“No, no. It’s not reciprocal. It’s not ‘likes it a lot’. I respect it, I just didn’t care. […] he never went [prioridade]. And if I was his priority, it’s not my fault,” he decreed.

Laís says that Arthur Aguiar likes Jade Picon and the leader replies: ‘It’s not reciprocal’

Glass House: it’s today!

And it is today that we will see the candidates for brother and sister enter Casa de Vidro! The first contact of the residents of the room with the brothers will be broadcast live in the morning, on an exclusive shift on TV Globo, scheduled for 10:45 am, in addition to being shown on Globoplay, for subscribers and on pay-per-view.

Who’s looking forward to it? 🙋‍♀️

Take the opportunity to know a little more about Larissa and Gustavo! 👇👇

And it is in this climate that we close this summary! Keep an eye out here at #RedeBBB to find out what’s happening at Big Brother Brasil! See you later 👋👋

3 of 3 At dawn, the brothers also work out 😅 feel free! — Photo: Globe At dawn, the brothers also work out 😅 be in the mood! — Photo: Globe

Listen to the BBB Tá On podcast!

👀 Want to know all about BBB 22?

Do you already follow BBB on social media?