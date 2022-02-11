‘BBB22’: Participants Larissa and Gustavo enter Casa de Vidro | TV and Series

The “BBB22” gains two new participants this Friday (11): Larissa and Gustavo debut at Casa de Vidro. The public will decide whether or not the couple stays on the reality show.
They are in a dome inside the brothers’ current residence. Participants were surprised to see the new residents.
- Share on WhatsApp
- Share on Telegram
Larissa, 25, from Pernambuco, is a digital Influencer, born in the city of Limoeiro, 77 km from the capital Recife. From Slovenia’s reaction, they already know each other.
Gustavo, 31, from Curitiba, has a degree in law. Fired during the pandemic, he decided to own his own business and is investing in the gastronomic business.
Larissa and Gustavo are at the ‘BBB22’ Glass House — Photo: Reproduction
The public will decide through a vote whether or not the two participants will enter the most guarded house in Brazil.
“Either both enter or none enter. The result of this vote will be on Sunday (13), before the formation of the wall”, warned Tadeu Schmidt.
Like the other participants in the edition, both are up to date with vaccines and have been tested, and before entering the house, they will be tested again.
There will be two new residents of the Pipoca team.
If the public decides we’re going to have two new residents. How is it going to be?
“If the duo enters BBB22, it will be immune to the wall and the two, together, will have to give an open vote and in consensus. It is not an indication, it is more a vote of the house”, explained Tadeu.
- Meet the participants of ‘BBB22’
- News, videos and more from ‘BBB22’
Was ‘Big Brother’ the first reality show in history?