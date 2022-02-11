Beyond Illusion works magic by disappearing with Globo’s ibope · TV News

Beyond the Illusion is doing a magic of disappearing with the audience of Globo. The six-hour soap opera recorded 15.5 points in Greater São Paulo on Thursday (10) and has been scoring less and less since its premiere on February 7.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV newsthe plot starring Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vitti obtained a 28.9% share (participation) with 54% of the total number of televisions tuned in the São Paulo region from 6:23 pm to 7:06 pm.

In its debut last Monday, the serial had scored 18.1 points; later (Tuesday) 16.6; on Wednesday 16.0 pinned and yesterday 15.5. Currently, the average for the 18:00 soap opera is 16.6 points, a result well below the expected for the track.

The poor performance of Além da Illusion is also related to the low ratings of its predecessor, Nos Tempos do Imperador (2021), which ended as the worst soap opera of the six on Ibope in history.

See below the hearings for Thursday, January 10, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.4 Good morning São Paulo 8.3 Good morning Brazil 8.4 More you 7.0 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 7.1 SP1 9.8 Globe Sports 10.1 Newspaper Today 11.3 The Carnation and the Rose 13.1 Afternoon Session: In My Dreams 10.3 The clone 14.5 Beyond the Illusion 15.5 SP2 19.3 The More Life, the Better! 20.5 National Journal 20.5 a place in the sun 21.1 Big Brother Brazil 22 22.0 lady night 11.1 Globo newspaper 6.8 Winter Olympic games 4.7 hour 1 4.6 Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.8 General Balance Morning (average from 5:00 am to 8:29 am) 1.9 SP General Balance (7:00-8:35 am) 2.7 Speak Brazil 2.8 Nowadays 3.5 JR 24h (morning) 3.6 General balance 5.7 Proof of love 5.5 JR 24h (afternoon 1) 4.9 Alert City 6.8 JR 24h (afternoon 2) 6.4 Record Journal 9.0 The Bible 10.3 Reporter Record Investigation 6.5 Chicago P.D. District 21 3.3 JR 24h (dawn) 2.0 Speaks, I hear you 1.0 Love school 0.5 Religious 0.4

Average of the day (7h/0h): 3.9 First Impact 3.2 Good morning & Co 2.2 SBT News 2.4 Family cases 1.9 Jequiti Wheel by Wheel 2.5 gossiping 2.7 sea ​​of ​​love 3.9 Tomorrow Is Forever 5.4 if they leave us 5.1 SBT Brazil 5.4 Angel’s face 7.7 Chest Prize Coupon 7.4 Mouse Program 5.7 The square is ours 4.9 The Night 3.4 Operation Mosque 2.7 Reporter connection 2.2 SBT Brazil (re-presentation) 2.2 First Impact 2.3

Source: Broadcasters