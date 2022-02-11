Beyond Illusion works magic by disappearing with Globo’s ibope · TV News

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Beyond Illusion works magic by disappearing with Globo’s ibope · TV News 6 Views

Beyond the Illusion is doing a magic of disappearing with the audience of Globo. The six-hour soap opera recorded 15.5 points in Greater São Paulo on Thursday (10) and has been scoring less and less since its premiere on February 7.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV newsthe plot starring Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vitti obtained a 28.9% share (participation) with 54% of the total number of televisions tuned in the São Paulo region from 6:23 pm to 7:06 pm.

In its debut last Monday, the serial had scored 18.1 points; later (Tuesday) 16.6; on Wednesday 16.0 pinned and yesterday 15.5. Currently, the average for the 18:00 soap opera is 16.6 points, a result well below the expected for the track.

The poor performance of Além da Illusion is also related to the low ratings of its predecessor, Nos Tempos do Imperador (2021), which ended as the worst soap opera of the six on Ibope in history.

See below the hearings for Thursday, January 10, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.4
Good morning São Paulo8.3
Good morning Brazil8.4
More you7.0
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes7.1
SP19.8
Globe Sports10.1
Newspaper Today11.3
The Carnation and the Rose13.1
Afternoon Session: In My Dreams10.3
The clone14.5
Beyond the Illusion15.5
SP219.3
The More Life, the Better!20.5
National Journal20.5
a place in the sun21.1
Big Brother Brazil 2222.0
lady night11.1
Globo newspaper6.8
Winter Olympic games4.7
hour 14.6
Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.8
General Balance Morning (average from 5:00 am to 8:29 am)1.9
SP General Balance (7:00-8:35 am)2.7
Speak Brazil2.8
Nowadays3.5
JR 24h (morning)3.6
General balance5.7
Proof of love5.5
JR 24h (afternoon 1)4.9
Alert City6.8
JR 24h (afternoon 2)6.4
Record Journal9.0
The Bible10.3
Reporter Record Investigation6.5
Chicago P.D. District 213.3
JR 24h (dawn)2.0
Speaks, I hear you1.0
Love school0.5
Religious0.4
Average of the day (7h/0h): 3.9
First Impact3.2
Good morning & Co2.2
SBT News2.4
Family cases1.9
Jequiti Wheel by Wheel2.5
gossiping2.7
sea ​​of ​​love3.9
Tomorrow Is Forever5.4
if they leave us5.1
SBT Brazil5.4
Angel’s face7.7
Chest Prize Coupon7.4
Mouse Program5.7
The square is ours4.9
The Night3.4
Operation Mosque2.7
Reporter connection2.2
SBT Brazil (re-presentation)2.2
First Impact2.3

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 74,666 households in Greater SP

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

United States sends F-15 jets to neighboring country to Ukraine – News

Polish Defense Minister Maruisz Blaszczak announced this Thursday (10) that US F-15 fighter …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved