Biden Urges US Citizens to Leave Ukraine; US diplomacy says Russians can invade ‘at any time’ | World

US President Joe Biden on Thursday urged US citizens in Ukraine to leave the country because of the threat of a Russian invasion.

“American citizens should leave now. Things can speed up quickly,” Biden said during an interview with NBC News. He cited the number of troops Russia has deployed to the Ukrainian border region: 100,000.

Biden again dismissed the idea of ​​sending troops to Ukraine, not even to help evacuate US citizens in the event of an invasion. That would be “a world war. When the Americans and the Russians start shooting at each other, we enter a very different world,” Biden said.

A Ukrainian man stands guard near a region where there are conflicts with separatists in the east of the country, on February 11, 2022

US diplomat says invasion could happen at any time;

Biden says US will not send troops to Ukraine ;

Russians begin military maneuvers in Belarus;

Western countries threaten Russia with economic sanctions.

On Friday, Antony Blinken, the head of US diplomacy, said Russia was continuing to send troops to its border with Ukraine and said the invasion could begin “at any moment”, including during the Winter Olympics in Ukraine. China.

“The invasion can happen at any time and, let’s be clear, it can even happen during the Olympic Games,” he said, referring to hypotheses about Russia’s desire to wait for the sporting event to end so as not to overshadow its ally, China. .

Military exercises in Belarus

The interview with Biden aired after the start of major joint maneuvers between the Russian and Belarusian armies at Ukraine’s gates, dampening hopes of a de-escalation after weeks of intense diplomatic efforts in Europe.

These exercises, mainly focused on the Belarusian region of Brest, bordering Ukraine, involve the deployment of missiles and heavy weapons and, according to the United States, an additional 30,000 Russian troops.

NATO assured that the deployment of missiles, heavy weapons and armed soldiers to this country located in the north of Ukraine was “a dangerous moment for the security of Europe”, which is experiencing the moments of greatest tension since the Cold War.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Moscow of exerting “psychological pressure” on the former Soviet republic, now leaning towards the West.

Defensive Maneuvers, According to Moscow

European leaders have been embroiled in recent weeks in a diplomatic frenzy to try to defuse tensions, including visits to Moscow by French President Emmanuel Macron and later German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The German president met with leaders of the Baltic countries on Thursday and warned Russia “not to underestimate the unity and determination as a member of the European Union and an ally of NATO”.

US Chief of Staff General Mark Milley said he wanted to avoid “unpleasant incidents” at the start of the military maneuvers, and spoke by phone with his Belarusian counterpart, General Victor Goulevitch.

The Russian defense minister insisted that the exercises would focus on “suppressing and repelling external aggression” and the Kremlin promised that troops would be repatriated at the end of the maneuvers, due by 20 February.

Russia also sent six warships across the Bosphorus to conduct naval exercises in the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Azov.

In the face of European outrage, Russian diplomacy chief Sergei Lavrov called the concern over the military exercises “incomprehensible” and warned that “ultimatums and threats lead nowhere”.

Lavrov received in Moscow the British counterpart, Liz Truss, who asked for the withdrawal of Russian troops from the border with Ukraine. London’s diplomatic offensive was completed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to NATO and Poland.

For the US, Russia is preparing to launch a new military operation against Ukraine, after the annexation of Crimea in 2014. The Russian government denies any war intentions and says it wants to guarantee its security in the face of what it considers hostile behavior from Kiev and NATO.

The Russians are demanding an end to NATO’s policy of expansion, a commitment not to deploy offensive weapons near Russian borders and the retreat of the Alliance’s military infrastructure to the 1997 borders, that is, before the organization receives the former members of the bloc. soviet.

Western countries consider these conditions unacceptable and threaten to impose economic sanctions in the event of an offensive in Ukraine, highlighting possible negative consequences for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany.

Despite the tensions, both sides advocate keeping the diplomatic channel open, which seemed to be paying off before the start of military maneuvers in Belarus.

After the annexation of Crimea in 2014, a war erupted in Dombas (eastern Ukraine) between Kiev forces and pro-Russian separatists that has left more than 14,000 dead in eight years, according to the latest UN balance sheet.