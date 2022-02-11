Bolsonaro visits Russia amid threat of war with Ukraine

President Jair Bolsonaro is scheduled to travel to Russia next week, when he will meet with President Vladimir Putin. The objective, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will be to strengthen diplomatic and commercial ties between the two countries. The Brazilian president’s agenda includes a meeting with Russian businessmen and a visit to the Duma, the country’s parliament, in addition to a meeting with Putin in the Kremlin on Wednesday (16).

The visit comes at a time when Russia has sent some 130,000 troops to the border with Ukraine in an attempt to dissuade its neighbor from joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and bar the expansion of the Western military alliance. The United States and its allies maintain the position that they will not deny entry to NATO to any country.

The impasse and fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, as in 2014 when the Crimea peninsula was annexed, raised questions inside and outside Brazil about whether this would be a good time for President Jair Bolsonaro to make a trip to Moscow. . This is because Brazil is a non-NATO ally and has historical relationships with the organization.

Any statement by Bolsonaro that could be interpreted as the Brazilian government’s support for the Russians on the Ukraine issue – although this is not the focus of the meeting – could cause embarrassment or even sour relations with countries in the European Union and the United States, according to Brazil’s largest trading partner. Bolsonaro’s presence in Russia at this time of tension is even more relevant due to the fact that Brazil occupies one of the rotating seats of the United Nations Security Council (UN).

What does the US say

Commenting on President Bolsonaro’s visit to Putin, the spokesman for the United States Department of State (equivalent to the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs), Ned Price, stated that Brazil shares democratic values ​​with the United States and that he believes that “These values ​​will be transmitted [por Bolsonaro a Putin] and will reinforce the concerns President Putin hears not just from the United States, but from our partners around the world.”

“It is not up to us to talk about the goals that President Bolsonaro may have in mind. I am confident that there will be discussions before and after the trip with our Brazilian partners,” he said at a press conference on Monday (7).

THE People’s Gazettea US State Department official stressed that his country is “deeply concerned about the destabilizing role that Russia is playing and its ongoing threat to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” and that, like the United States, Brazil has responsibility to uphold democratic principles and order.

“We hope that Brazil will take this opportunity to reinforce this message in its talks in Moscow,” the US government official said in a note. “We engage in ongoing and regular dialogue with Brazil at all levels of our government, including our unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and our willingness to work with allies and partners to impose swift and severe consequences on Russia, if you choose to climb”.

In recent weeks, Itamaraty has acted to avoid an embarrassment with the US. In mid-January, Foreign Minister Carlos França discussed the situation by videoconference with US Chancellor Antony Blinken to gain support from the Brazilian government in its attempt to frame the Putin government.

On the question of Ukraine, Brazil adopts a position of neutrality. The Brazilian ambassador to the United Nations said that the country does not support either military intervention or the application of unilateral sanctions.

“Brazil encourages all parties to strictly observe international law. It is essential to apply the principles enshrined in the Charter [da ONU] consistently, in a non-selective manner. The prohibition of the use of force, the peaceful resolution of disputes and the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and protection of human rights are pillars of our collective security system”, said Brazilian representative Ronaldo Costa Filho, adding that Brazil is in favor of the implementation of the Minsk accords, ceasefire terms signed by Russia and Ukraine in 2014 and 2015 that aimed to end the war in eastern Ukraine. These agreements, however, were not fulfilled.

Defense and foreign ministers will meet with their Russian counterparts

Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto and Brazilian Chancellor Carlos França will be in the entourage that will accompany President Bolsonaro. In Moscow, the two are expected to attend a meeting with their respective Russian counterparts. Military-technical cooperation can be discussed during conversations.

Russia has been trying for years to sell its anti-aircraft defense system, the Pantsir, to Brazil. However, the Vice President of the Republic, Hamilton Mourão, said this week that negotiations for the purchase of this weapon should not advance, as Brazil is a non-NATO ally, which gives it privileged access to the purchase of American military equipment. and training with alliance member countries.

“We are not buyers of Russian war material,” Mourão told Valor Econômico newspaper. “It has maintenance issues. But the main reason is Brazil’s status as a preferred non-NATO partner. Honestly, I find it difficult. I do not see any sympathy from Brazilian military means to any agreement in this regard”.

With an eye on the agro

The Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, was also scheduled to be part of the delegation that goes to Russia. However, after reporting that she has Covid-19, her presence in Moscow is uncertain.

Her participation in bilateral meetings with the Russians is considered important for the Brazilian government, which is concerned about a quota system imposed by Russia last year for the export of fertilizers, a product of which Brazil is one of the main importers and which, due to scarcity in the market, it is inflated. Tereza Cristina was in Moscow in November last year to guarantee the supply of the input to Brazil in the medium term, but the matter should be discussed again on the trip next week.

Chancellor Carlos França commented, in a text published this Wednesday in Estadão, about the importance of trade relations with Russia for Brazilian agribusiness. “Russia is the largest Brazilian supplier of fertilizers and fertilizers, crucial inputs for one of the engines of the Brazilian economy, agribusiness. These products have accounted for almost a quarter of Brazilian imports from Russia,” he pointed out. “Russia has played a decisive role in maintaining the strength of Brazilian agriculture in all its aspects”, wrote França.

It is yet another demonstration that Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia has a character aimed at strengthening and expanding trade ties with the country. In December, Bolsonaro praised Russia as a “great consumer market”. “Let’s deepen this relationship,” he said. “Let’s get ready to make this visit an opportunity to leverage our economy.”

In addition to the high-level diplomatic meeting, the two governments intend to strengthen ties with a new session of the Brazilian-Russian Cooperation Commission (CAN), to be held in April this year on Brazilian soil, to “follow up on the understandings reached” during the meeting between Bolsonaro and Putin, according to França.

After Russia, Bolsonaro visits Orbán, Hungary

Before returning to Brazil, on Thursday (17), Bolsonaro will make a one-day stop in Budapest, Hungary, where he will meet the country’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán. The agenda is not yet defined, but palace sources inform that he should also meet with President János Áder and pay a visit to Parliament.

Like Putin, Orbán is a conservative in customs and Bolsonaro is looking to get closer to these figures, especially after losing an ally in the White House, former US President Donald Trump, who lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden.

The strategy seeks to please the conservative electorate after the departure of ministers from the most ideological wing of the government, such as former Chancellor Ernesto Araújo, and to show that the Brazilian president is not isolated on the international scene. However, both Orban and Putin do not value the same democratic values ​​as Brazil to command their countries.