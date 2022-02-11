Bolsonaro’s trip to Russia raises expectations of a nod to Ukraine

posted on 02/10/2022 22:33



Amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine, which could trigger a war at any moment, President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) trip to Moscow next week has generated a lot of anticipation. It should be closely monitored by officials from the United States and the countries that make up the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and that have declared their support for the Ukrainians.

The biggest concern is about what kind of signal Bolsonaro should give the rest of the world when approaching Russian President Vladimir Putin at such a delicate moment from a geopolitical point of view. Some diplomats are apprehensive about the timing of the trip, because an invasion could occur precisely during the visit of the Brazilian head of state. And, in this case, it is difficult to know how the retired captain should behave in the defense of the principles of international diplomacy.

Washington hopes that the Brazilian president will also give Ukraine a nod during the trip and deliver a speech defending democracy and respect for democratic rules. It is a hope, and “the last one that dies, as the saying goes.

But the apprehension is great, since Brazilian diplomacy, which was recognized for its traditional impartiality, during the Bolsonaro government is no longer the same. There was an inversion of values, especially during the administration of former Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo, who did not mind the country being an international pariah. Araújo’s replacement, Minister Carlos Alberto França, has been trying to improve the bad image left by his predecessor and avoided getting involved in polemics, like a good diplomat.

Soldiers’ movements

The movements of more than 100,000 Russian soldiers on the borders with Ukraine and of another 30,000 soldiers in Belarus are being closely monitored by the world. According to international agencies, yesterday, the Russian and Belarusian Armed Forces began joint military exercises, raising the alarm in NATO countries and declaring that they intend to defend Ukraine if it is invaded, as has already happened with the Crimea, Ukrainian peninsula annexed to Russia in 2014.

During the administration of former President Donald Trump, Brazil became a non-NATO US ally, that is, it has the US endorsement to become a global partner of the military alliance.

Bolsonaro’s visit to Russia is scheduled for the 14th and 17th of this month and the Planalto Palace has not yet officially released the agenda with the president’s commitments in Russia.

Spokespersons for the White House have told the international and national press that they expect Bolsonaro to have “responsibility”. In a recent interview with the newspaper Newspaperformer US ambassador to Brazil Melvyn Levitsky, who also worked at the US embassy in Moscow, said the trip is “meaningless in terms of Brazil’s position on international law.”

“The country has a reputation for being very careful about respecting international rules. It is a very active member of the United Nations and the UN Charter forbids trying to resolve a dispute or impose its will on another country by military means,” said the US diplomat.