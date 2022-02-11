Bowser goes to jail for selling Switch unlock

The United States Department of Justice decreed yesterday (10) that Bowser will pay for his crimes in jail. No, we’re not talking about Mario’s villain or Doug Bowser, the current president of Big N.

doomed to pass 40 months in prison, Gary Bowser will answer in prison for his involvement with Team Xecuter, specializing in console unlocking. The 52-year-old Canadian was the leader of the criminal organization that sold chips to unlock consoles like Nintendo SwitchNintendo 3DS, NES Classic Edition, PlayStation Classic and Xbox.

According to the US Department of Justice, Bowser’s role was “to manage the websites that communicated with customers, offering devices for sale”.

Leader of group specializing in unlocking consoles will pay multimillion damages and spend more than three years in prisonSource: Unsplash

A Canadian citizen, Gary Bowser was born in the Dominican Republic, where he sought shelter while on the run. In September 2020, he was deported back to the US, whereupon he was arrested and placed in federal custody. Two months later, in December, he offered pay $10 million to Nintendo in an agreement to close the case.

In October of last year, Bowser was tried in a separate case and pleaded guilty to two counts, agreeing to pay. $4.5 million in damages to Nintendo of Americanow totaling at least US$ 14.5 million paid to Big N. The amount is still well below the total estimated damage: according to US lawyer Nick Brown, the piracy scheme would have caused damage of at least $65 million to console makers.