Brazilian doctor in Israel: 'Most critically ill patients have not been vaccinated'

Israel has set records for Covid cases, hospitalizations and deaths in recent weeks

Israel is going through its worst moment since the covid-19 pandemic began: with the advancement of the omnitron variant, the country had more than 100,000 new cases and 90 deaths recorded in a single day, between the end of January and the beginning of the pandemic. of February this year.

In previous waves, the highest numbers had been 11,000 new infections (as of September 2021) and 64 deaths (as of January 2021) in 24 hours. The data are from Our World In Dataa website that compiles statistics on the pandemic.

But what explains this scenario in the nation that had one of the pioneering and most successful vaccination campaigns against covid-19?

For the Brazilian doctor Julie Schleifer, who has been working on the front lines in Israel since the beginning of the pandemic, the current situation in the country can be explained by a series of factors, starting with the portion of the population that has not yet completed the vaccination schedule – from just over 9.2 million Israeli citizens, 5.1 million took all three doses.

