Brazilian men are suffering from genital cancer due to lack of hygiene

At the end of January, an alarming fact about the penile cancer was announced by the Brazilian Society of Urology and the Ministry of Health. According to surveys, there has been a 1.604% increase in penis amputation in the last 14 years. Also according to these studies, the main factor that leads these patients to need to amputate the genital organ is penile cancer. This rare type of cancer has been growing more and more, mainly due to the lack of intimate hygiene among men.

Thus, in 2021 alone, 1,791 cases of penile cancer were recorded in Brazil, a very high number. However, the Brazilian Society of Urology celebrated that, at least, the numbers have been decreasing since 2019.

Lack of cleanliness can lead to penile cancer

Among the main reasons that develop penile cancer are the presence of phimosis, sexually transmitted diseases and infections, and inadequate cleaning of the organ. Therefore, it is necessary to encourage the habit of correct use of soap and water among men.

In addition, it is important that people with a penis are always very attentive to any changes in the organ. Changes such as lumps, lumps, and spots need investigation by experts. In this way, men also need to get used to the idea of ​​attending doctors and taking better care of their health. This is because there is a cultural tendency that women pay more attention to their health, while men are more slovenly.

Increase in penile amputation

One of the consequences of penile cancer is precisely the amputation of the organ, which happens at least 515 times a year, according to the SBU. This incidence has been developing mainly in the North and Northeast states. In addition, there are studies that point out that poverty and lack of resources can positively contribute to the increase in cases. Therefore, the SBU has been increasingly emphasizing that penile cancer is a public health problem.