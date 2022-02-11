check if you receive a salary bonus today, February 11; PIS not enabled, how to solve? What is the PIS Box number?

THE calendar of PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022 continues this Friday (11). THE PIS 2022 calendar started on Tuesday (8).

You PIS/Pasep salary bonus payments continue until the end of March [confira o calendário do PIS 2022 completo e do Pasep 2022 abaixo]

THE PIS is paid to private sector workers. despite the payment schedule already started, many people are still in doubt and having problems to receive the PIS.

Among the main doubts are PIS not enabled, how to solve? In addition to PIS Box number. See these and other answers below, in addition to the 2022 PIS calendar.

To the public servantswho receive the pasep, you payments start next week [confira os calendários completos abaixo].

One of the main doubts of beneficiaries is if the PIS/Pasep will be doublein 2022. Everyone wants to know how the payments of the PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022. See below:

PIS 2022 table

PIS is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal to workers in the private sector. Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants. THE PIS 2022 pay table you can see below:

THE value of the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract, in 2020.

Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month.

Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.

1 month worked – BRL 101

2 months worked – BRL 202

3 months worked – BRL 303

4 months worked – BRL 404

5 months worked – BRL 505

6 months worked – R$ 606

7 months worked – R$ 707

8 months worked – BRL 808

9 months worked – BRL 909

10 months worked – BRL 1010

11 months worked – R$ 1,111

12 months worked – BRL 1,212

Who gets PIS 2022 today, February 11?

This Friday, February 11th, none recipient will receive the PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022. THE PIS 2022 calendar pause today, but continue until March. Check all the dates below.

PIS not enabled, how to solve?

What to do if you are not enabled PIS 2022 at Digital Work Portfolio? Check it out below.

PIS Box Number

It is also possible to make PIS 2022 consultation by phone to find out about PIS. THE Box number to find out about PIS is 0800-726-0207 (Citizen Customer Service), the 0800 PIS Box.

Updated PIS 2022 Calendar

BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO

January february 8 December 29

February February, 10th December 29

March February 15th December 29

April February 17th December 29

May February 22 December 29

June February, 24 December 29

July March, 15 December 29

August March 17 December 29

September March 22 December 29







October March 24 December 29

November March 29th December 29







December March 31 December 29







How to check PIS balance

THE Federal Savings Bank already released the query to the salary allowance of the Social Integration Program (PIS) in 2022 for some beneficiaries.

Withdrawal of PIS 2022; Be careful not to lose

Workers registered in the PIS are entitled to the salary bonusbut can lose if you don’t follow the rules to PIS 2022 withdrawal. Learn how not to lose the benefit:

Pasep Calendar 2022

Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants.