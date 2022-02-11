China to investigate iron ore appreciation; futures prices fall

The Government of China will investigate price fluctuations at major ports and commodity exchanges to assess abnormal fluctuations in iron ore prices, according to the official news agency. Xinhua.

The investigation investigates recent changes in iron ore inventories and the participation of relevant companies in futures and spot trading. As of February 9, the price of primary iron ore contracts had risen 14.85% on the year.

Still according to Xinhuathe intention is to listen to stakeholders to strengthen market surveillance, cracking down on activities such as price manipulation and manufacturing price information.

“The country will remain attentive to market operations and price trends and will take measures to safeguard market order,” the agency said.

Iron ore price plummets

Iron ore futures prices tumbled on the Dalian Stock Exchange, down 7.6% at 770 yuan, equivalent to US$121.

according to Finance Sinaprices fell after information about increased supervision of commodity exchanges and strategic ports, weakening market confidence.

Additionally, the latest economic data shows that, in the last two weeks, the blast furnace operating rate and average daily production of 247 steel mills have reached new lows this year.

In addition, the port’s iron ore stock increased by 1.6364 million tonnes to 158.8994 million tonnes, reaching a new high since June 2018.

“The Winter Olympics and some revisions created noise in the same way. In a scenario of pressure on shipments, the continental market began a sharp correction”, highlights the Finance Sina.

