City Hall publishes calendar with dates of Rio Carnival parades | Carnival 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

4 mins ago

The City Hall of Rio released the official calendar of this year’s carnival. The dates were published in the Official Gazette this Friday (11) . The parades in Sapucaí begin on April 20th, with the schools of the Gold Series (formerly the A Series). On the 22nd and 23rd, the schools of the Special Group will perform.

City Hall publishes official carnival calendar, with parades at the Sambadrome in Rio, starting on April 20. — Photo: Alexandre Durão/G1

On the 24th, the parade of children from junior schools will take place. The count of the parades will be on April 26th. And the Saturday of Champions, on the 30th of April.

  • 4/20 (Wednesday) – Gold Series
  • 4/21 (Thursday) – Gold Series
  • 4/22 (Friday) – Special Group
  • 4/23 (Saturday) – Special Group
  • 4/24 (Sunday) – Children’s Parade
  • 4/26 (Tuesday) – Calculation
  • 4/30 (Saturday) – Champions

The parades on Estrada Intendente Magalhães, in Madureira, in the North Zone, run from April 20 to 22 for the presentation of the Federation of Blocks and schools of the Assessment Group and the Bronze Series. The parades of the Silver Series schools are scheduled for the 29th and 30th of April. On May 1st, the walkway will be occupied by the schools of Access Groups B and C.

Parades at Intendente Magalhães

  • 4/20 (Wednesday) – Federation of Blocks
  • 4/21 (Thursday) – Evaluation Group
  • 4/22 (Friday) – Bronze Series
  • 4/29 (Friday) – Silver Series
  • 4/30 (Saturday) – Silver Series
  • 1/5 (Sunday) – Access Groups B and C

The events at Terreirão do Samba, in downtown Rio, will take place from April 20 to 23. And then on the 30th of April.

