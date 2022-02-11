Cocaine that killed 24 people in Argentina had anesthetic for elephants

The substance used was carfentanil, according to laboratories of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Scientific Police of Buenos Aires.

Eliana Obregon / AFP Police arrest drug dealer accused of distributing adulterated cocaine



THE cocaine tampered with that caused at least 24 deaths in Argentina contained carfentanil, a veterinary opioid for large animals such as elephants. The conclusion was reached by experts from the laboratories of the Munro Prosecutor’s Office and by the Scientific Police of Buenos Aires, and was published by the newspapers “Clarín” and “La Nación”. Initially, the suspicion was that fentanyl, one of the opioids that has caused an overdose epidemic in the United States, had been used. Carfentanil, however, is about 100 times more potent, according to the DEA, the US drug enforcement agency. The DEA has even advised its agents not to handle substances if they suspect they contain carfentanil. In addition to the deaths, about 200 people were reportedly intoxicated, and a few dozen were hospitalized with severe symptoms of respiratory failure. Argentine police have named Paraguayan drug dealer Joaquín Aquino, known as “El Paisa”, as responsible for the distribution – he was arrested and had a permanent expulsion order issued. Another 12 people believed to have been involved in the sale of the adulterated drug were also arrested.