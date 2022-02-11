Cogna (COGN3): Galindo’s departure from the presidency, repurchase and data from Vasta; what to expect for the action after the ads?

Cogna (COGN3), an education company that controls several operations such as Kroton, of higher education, and Vasta, of digital education, made some relevant announcements last Thursday night (10), amid the restructuring that the company faced in recent years.

Highlights include the change in CEO, as well as a share buyback program and the information that Vasta Educação concluded the 2022 business cycle with an Annual Contract Value (ACV) of R$1 billion.

As a reaction to the announcements, COGN3 shares rose 5.79% at the highest of the day, at R$2.56, this Friday (11), but later softened to record gains of 1.24%, at R$ 2.45 as investors remain cautious with the paper.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Read too:

Check below the announcements made and the analysts’ vision for the shares.

CEO Change: Expected but still relevant change

The company announced that Rodrigo Galindo will leave the company’s executive presidency and will assume the position of chairman of the Board of Directors, with Roberto Valério as the new CEO.

These changes will take effect on March 28 and include the promotion of three additional executives to statutory positions. In 2018, Galindo communicated the intention to focus on strategic issues and digitization. In mid-2019, the potential successor was defined and the transition process started.

After the pandemic, a deep restructuring was carried out at the end of 2020, with positive results materializing in 2021. Thus, the administration decided to finalize the succession process.

For Bradesco BBI, this change is neutral, with a very smooth transition, given Valério’s long experience in the company, his strong credentials and the fact that he already leads Kroton, Cogna’s main business unit.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Read too:

Itaú BBA points out that, while Galindo’s move to the board of directors may not surprise investors, the timing of the move was unclear to the market. Regardless, he points out, Valério leads the business unit responsible for 70% of Cogna’s revenues, participated in the turnaround and also acted in communication with the investor community. The house’s analysts also expect that Galindo will continue to play an important role in the company’s strategic decisions.

Morgan Stanley points out that, although the change with the departure of Galindo has been on the market’s radar since 2018, it is still quite relevant: “we will miss his charisma and energy”, the analysts pointed out. “Galindo has played a transformative role in the company since Kroton acquired its family business, Iuini, in 2010, becoming the undisputed leader of the project.”

Analysts point out that Galindo led a series of initiatives that proved to be very successful over half a decade, leading the consolidation of the industry, creating the largest EAD (distance learning) platform when no one was looking in that direction and capturing the opportunities of Fies during 2011-2014. But the company also had to navigate the crisis that began with the end of Fies in 2015, they point out, in addition to facing challenging recent years.

Credit Suisse reiterates the view that the new CEO is already responsible for the company’s core business and that this is a continuity solution. Analysts point out that the company’s main operational challenges are to return with growth and deliver consistent profitability to solve the issue of high leverage.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Investment plan by key people in the company and share buyback: between caution and a positive view

Rodrigo Galindo, Roberto Valério and Frederico Villa (CFO) filed a request to purchase COGN shares within the next 90 days. The amount was not disclosed, but is related to personal investments, according to press reports.

The company also announced a buyback program for up to 103 million shares (R$ 250 million at the day’s closing price), which represents 5.5% of the total outstanding shares. It will be held within a period of up to 12 months, starting on February 16.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

BBI highlights seeing the announcement as positive as it implies that the stock price is being viewed as undervalued by management and is in line with the aforementioned personnel investments.

XP, on the other hand, points out that Cogna has very high leverage, with financial results completely eliminating earnings in the first nine months of 2021. “So our view is that the best use for any excess cash would be to pay off debt. Despite signaling that the stock is undervalued, we view the announcement with caution”, assess the analysts of the house.

Vasta’s LCA growth to 2022

The company announced that Vasta concluded the commercial cycle for 2022 with an annual contract volume (ACV) growth of R$ 1 billion, representing a 35% growth (22% organic and 13% from Eleva), above the expected

of 32% announced in November.

For BBI, despite being positive, the news was already somewhat expected as it is preliminary and the estimate is strictly in line with the final number.

Itaú BBA says that the numbers are a positive indication of the company’s recent commercial initiatives, particularly the conversion of former PAR learning system customers to the Traditional Learning System segment.

In addition, the compelling increase in Complementary Solutions demonstrates the strong cross-selling potential of the company’s portfolio. Thus, Itaú BBA maintains an outperform valuation (performance above the market average) for the Vasta share traded on Nasdaq, with a target price of US$ 16.00, or an expressive upside potential of 195% in relation to the closing of the Eve.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

What to expect for stocks? Caution still prevails

For Bradesco BBI, the announcements are generally positive, especially those related to investments in the company (personnel and buybacks), which reinforce management’s strong confidence in the execution/delivery of ambitious guidelines for 2024.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Among the ambitious projections are earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of BRL 2.4 billion and BRL 1 billion of operating cash flow after capex (investments), or 38 % and 28% higher than expected by BBI, respectively. This would lead the bank to raise the target price for COGN3 paper from BRL 2.10 (which represents a 13% drop compared to the previous day’s closing) to BRL 3.40 (or a 40.5% rise compared to the last closing).

However, analysts maintain an underperform recommendation for the stock for now until they see more visibility into the platform’s recovery and business.

Morgan Stanley also recommended a sell equivalent for the assets (underweight, exposure below the market average), with a target price of BRL 2.30 for the assets, or a value 5% lower compared to the day before closing.

Analysts stress that Cogna appears to be confident that the worst is over; The turnaround which began in 2020 (focusing on blended learning and premium courses) adapted Kroton’s installed capacity to the new reality, clearing Private Student Installment Payments (PEP) receivables, with a drop of 8 percentage points in delinquency; 16 campuses were re-united, 29 transferred to partners, reducing rental costs by 21% (down 17% if including salaries, rents and utilities).

After a sequential drop in the 5-year student base, 2021 was the first year of expansion, which is expected to accelerate in 2022 (Fies and PEP off base). Ebitda hit rock bottom in 2020, but with an expansion of 80% in 2021, and revenue should start to grow from 2023. In addition to highlighting the projections for Ebitda, analysts point to the company’s projection that , by 2025, 70% of revenue (up from 44% expected for 2021) should come from hybrid-digital, medical and platform businesses.

However, Morgan analysts point out that, after many complex years, they prefer companies leveraged by the potential for on-site recovery and solid balance sheets, but with exposure to distance learning. Cogna partially fits this profile, but leverage is still high and may suffer from earnings per share for a while. At current prices, analysts point out that they like Arco Educação and Laureate, both traded on Nasdaq, with respective price targets of $26 and $15.10 for the assets. On the Brazilian stock exchange, they highlight an overweight recommendation (exposure above the market average) for Yduqs (YDUQ3), with a target price of BRL 28.

Credit also has an underperform recommendation for COGN3 shares and, like Morgan, has a target price of BRL 2.30. XP, on the other hand, has a neutral recommendation for the asset, although with a target price of R$ 5.10, representing an expressive potential for an appreciation of 110% compared to the previous day’s closing, while BBA has a market perform recommendation (performance in line with market average), or equivalent to neutral, with a target price of R$6, or upside potential of 148%.

Thus, even with recent announcements and signs of a turnaround by the company, market analysts are mostly reticent about the assets. According to the Refinitiv compilation, of the 13 houses that cover the stock, 9 have a neutral recommendation and 4 sell, although the average price target is R$ 3.22, an upside potential of 33% compared to Thursday’s close.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

related