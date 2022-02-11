Cogna (COGN3): Rodrigo Galindo will leave the presidency at the end of March and go to the Council; Roberto Valerio will take over as CEO

Cogna (COGN3) reported that CEO Rodrigo Galindo will step down from the helm of the company after eleven years. In a meeting of the Council, the following deliberations were approved for another meeting that will take place on March 28.

They are: the election of Rodrigo Galindo as Chairman of the Board of Directors and of Nicolau Ferreira Chacur as Vice-Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors, the election of Rodrigo Menezes Cavalcanti, Leonardo Gomes de Queiroz and Rangel Garcia Barbosa as Statutory Officers of the Company, respectively exercising the positions of Vice President of Student Experience, Vice President of Growth and Vice President of Products.

As of March 28, 2022, Roberto Valério assumes the position of CEO of Cogna and Rodrigo Galindo assumes the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company.

The company highlighted that the change is the result of a long process started in 2018, when Galindo expressed to the Board of Directors his intention to focus his activities on strategic themes and the digitalization process.

In mid-2019, the potential successor was defined and the process of preparation for the succession began. In 2020, discussions on the topic were suspended due to the pandemic, and the company and its executives began to prioritize the turnaround of the higher education operation.

“The positive results for 2021 achieved to date, which already demonstrate high profitability and strong cash generation, as well as the good prospects for 2022, gave space for the resumption of the discussion on the succession of the Company’s CEO”, pointed out the company.

“My intention in making the decision to act as Chairman is to dedicate most of my time to the Company’s strategic issues, as well as its digitization process and capturing all the opportunities that exist after the restructuring carried out in 2020. We are waiting for the right moment. to implement this change. The Company will deliver important profitability growth in 2021, it has solid fundamentals and the prospects are very favorable”, said Rodrigo Galindo.

Roberto Valério is currently CEO of Kroton – a business unit that encompasses all higher education operations (on-campus and distance learning) and is responsible for 70% of the Company’s revenue.

“I have actively participated in the construction and implementation of Cogna’s strategy, whether leading Kroton’s turnaround, or in discussions about the implementation of the organization’s new digital culture, and the focus is on continuing this project. The results for 2021 and the prospects for 2022 show that the Company is on the right path”, ponders Roberto Valério.

He has been the CEO of Cogna’s higher education segment since 2019 and joined the company after the merger with Anhanguera Educacional in July 2014. The future CEO worked for 3 years at Anhanguera Educacional, where he held the positions of Vice President of Operations and Marketing and Chief Executive Officer.

Valério holds a degree in Business Administration from Fundação Getúlio Vargas, a postgraduate degree from the same institution with an emphasis on Strategy, Finance and Entrepreneurship and a specialization in Customer Services from Columbia University and digital marketing from Harvard University. Previously, he worked for 11 years at the DIRECTV Group, under the SKY and DIRECTV brands. During this period, Mr. Roberto worked mainly in the areas of Marketing, Operations and Planning and lived in 4 countries where the group had operations: Brazil, Peru, Puerto Rico and the United States. His last position was as Marketing and Digital Media Director for Latin America, based in New York.

The Executive Board now has three new members, Rodrigo Cavalvanti, Leonardo Queiroz and Rangel Barbosa, all senior executives of the company.

share buyback

The company also decided to open a share buyback program. It may acquire, in the context of the Buyback Program, up to 102.88 million common, nominative, book-entry shares with no par value, representing 5.482% of the free float shares traded on B3 – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, on this date .

The acquired shares will be held in treasury and may subsequently be cancelled, sold, used in share-based compensation programs and to settle a portion of the price in corporate transactions.

The maximum term for carrying out the acquisitions will be 12 months, starting on February 16, 2022 and ending on February 15, 2023. The Company’s Executive Board will define the opportunity and number of shares to be effectively acquired, observing the limits and validity period established by the Board of Directors and applicable legislation.

Cogna also informed that Rodrigo Galindo, Roberto Valério and Frederico da Cunha Villa presented Individual Investment Plans, entered into pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 44/21 and Cogna’s Share Trading Policy, formalizing an order for the acquisition of shares issued from the company. The Plans comply with the criteria set out in the applicable regulations.

