CrossfireX: Game has issues with the campaign on Game Pass

players are unable to access the campaign CrossfireX at the Xbox Game Passadded today (10) to the Microsoft subscription service catalog.

Long awaited since it was announced in 2019, the new version of the game has been released to subscribers, but only free multiplayer is accessible. This is quite a problem, since one of the biggest attractions of the title is the unprecedented offline campaignsigned by the Remedy Entertainment team.

On Twitter, just before 6 am today (Brasília time), Microsoft published being aware and seeking a solution to solving the problems. By the time this news was written, however, subscribers remain without access to offline campaign mode CrossfireX on GamePass.

We’re aware that users may be unable to acquire the CrossfireX campaign content as part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription, and we’re working to resolve. Please keep an eye here or on our status page for updates. https://t.co/PzAdjUFMJj — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) February 10, 2022

Players have been disappointed with the situation, in part because of the expectation of enjoying the story modecreated by the studio of Alan Wake, Quantum Break and Control. The history of the producer, which has great single player games in its curriculum, contributed greatly to the hype of the new release – which so far has only been a headache for both gamers and Microsoft.

For now, while MS doesn’t find a solution, players can spend time in the free-to-play multiplayer CrossfireX, produced by Smilegate. The developer is responsible for the original game in the series, released in 2007 for PC.

CrossfireX is a first person shooter game. The title was released today exclusively for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.