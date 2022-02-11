Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Threatens to Lose Support on US Inflation Data, Ethereum Drags Rivals, XRP Corrects After Rally

Bitcoin (BTC) unsuccessfully struggled to stay above $44,000 on Thursday, tracking US company stocks following pro-rate hike comments from a Federal Reserve official. .

Commenting on US consumer inflation of 7.5% for the year, the highest since 1982 after a larger-than-expected 0.6% jump in January, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said which is in favor of raising interest rates by one percentage point through July, Bloomberg reported.

A higher interest rate often directly affects riskier assets such as stocks and cryptocurrencies. In a report released this week, Bank of America reinforced that Bitcoin has been traded as a risk asset, not a hedge against inflation.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What's the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive the InfoMoney Cryptocurrency Newsletter

Given this, Bitcoin began to fall along with the stock prices. As of this morning, the cryptocurrency is trading at $43,507, down 2.2% in the last 24 hours.

“Things like gold and BTC often have a brief dip after CPI rallies [índice de preços ao consumidor dos EUA] because the market quickly starts to assume faster rate hikes by the Fed,” Lyn Alden Schwartzer, founder of Lyn Alden Investment Strategy, explained via Twitter.

On the other hand, the QCP Capital fund remains optimistic for the month of February. “Cryptocurrency price has gone up even as Nasdaq was trading lower late last week,” the company said in a message via Telegram. “We don’t think this means cryptocurrency has necessarily decoupled from Nasdaq, but it does tell us that there is tangible and targeted demand right now.”

The QCP said it is bullish for February, both on the market’s digestion of the Fed’s announcements and a “positive seasonality” – stocks typically rally in February.

For investors looking for an entry point, it may be best to exercise caution and wait. According to analyst Vinícius Terranova, consulted by the InfoMoney CoinDeskBitcoin has bumped into resistance (price zone with a lot of selling interest) and is now losing support (price zone with a lot of buying interest).

The expert claims that it is still too early to point out the direction of BTC in the short term. “Let’s see where the week ends.”

Bitcoin spot trading volume on cryptocurrency exchanges increased yesterday from the previous day. Overall volume was higher than a week ago, based on data compiled by CoinDesk.

Expectations surrounding a faster rise in US interest rates are the second impact news against Bitcoin this week. On Tuesday (8), the country’s Department of Justice announced the seizure of US$ 3.6 billion in BTC from the hack of the Bitfinex exchange in 2016. The fear is that the billionaire amount will be poured into the market as that victims be compensated.

Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, dropped 4.1% to $3,103 over the same period, dragging rivals like Solana (SOL) and Polkadot (DOT) down more than 7 %. Cardano (ADA) drops 3.4% and Binance Coin (BNB) drops 2% this morning.

XRP (XRP), which was on the rise amid a favorable ruling in Ripple’s lawsuit against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), corrects today and is down 7.3%. The week’s rise, however, is still held at around 34%.

Among lower market cap altcoins, the day is mostly loss-making, with a few exceptions. Theta Network (THETA), for example, is up 13.8% today after a famous Las Vegas casino network announced the issuance of NFTs on this blockchain.

The Smooth Love Potion (SLP), the Axie Infinity (AXS) game token that was catapulted with the cut in issuance after a reformulation of the game’s economy, continues to move up and registers gains of 3.9% on the day.

On the downside, those who take the worst are the buyers of Convex Finance (CVX), a decentralized finance (DeFi) project that suffers after a spike in December amid the stampede of users to more profitable protocols. From yesterday to today, the CVX token is down 11.2%.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:15 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 43,507.42 -2.2% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 3,103.91 -4.1% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 416.82 -two% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.819054 -7.3% Cardano (ADA) $1.15 -3.4%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Theta Network (THETA) $4.17 +13.8% Iotex (IOTX) US$ 0.117554 +7.2% Celsius Network (CEL) $3.40 +5.2% Ethereum Classic (ETC) $37.14 +4.4% Smooth Love Potion (SLP) US$ 0.03507608 +3.9%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Convex Finance (CVX) $25.75 -12.1% Arweave (AR) $35.21 -11.5% nexus (nexus) $2.05 -10% Kadena (KDA) $8.90 -10% Waves (WAVES) $10.84 -10%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 42.19 -1.86% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 55.60 -1.06% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 48.00 -4.49% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 14.73 0% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 11.84 -4.88%

See the main news from the crypto market this Friday (11):

Moss launches NFT to sell land in the Amazon

Moss has launched a collection of NFTs that represent ownership of physical land in the Amazon. The company recently acquired a 50-hectare plot of land for a conservation project. Each NFT is equivalent to one hectare.

Launched this week in a pre-sale round on OpenSea, the NFTs sold out in less than 1 hour.

“This NFT is proof of ownership of the real estate. By purchasing your piece of the Amazon Forest, you contribute to the creation of a ‘green wall’ of properties, focusing on conservation and acting as a deterrent to the advance of deforestation”, says the description of the collection on the platform.

Moss is known for creating the MCO2 token, which is equivalent to a carbon credit and has been used by several companies, such as Gol, to clean the ecological footprint of their operations.

“Saving the Amazon is our purpose and through blockchain technology, and this innovation, we will enable more and more people to be part of this dream.”

Stablecoins should be treated like mutual funds, not banks, says VanEck

Stablecoins should be treated as investment products, not banks, Jan van Eck, CEO of investment firm VanEck, pointed out in an article this week published in Barron’s.

“They don’t lend money, so I don’t understand why there is pressure to regulate them like banks do. Banking regulation may indeed imply some sort of guarantee for the government,” she wrote.

Van Eck criticized the US government’s report on stablecoins for failing to point out the similarities between stablecoins and market funds.

“Despite the similarity that stablecoins have to market funds, the working group suggested that issuers of stablecoins were ‘insured depository institutions’. Stablecoins invest in bonds, they don’t lend like banks,” he said.

The statements came two weeks after US Under Secretary for Domestic Finance, Nellie Liang, told a congressional hearing that stablecoins are bank-like products and therefore must be covered by banking regulation.

“Ronaldo Effect” boosts searches for Cruzeiro token

Demand for Cruzeiro tokens quadrupled after Ronaldo Nazário announced the purchase of the Minas Gerais club in December, according to data from cryptocurrency exchange BitPreço.

Negotiations jumped 369%, compared to the 14 days prior to the acquisition made by the Phenomenon. In one month, the increase was 116% in the demand for investment.

The crypto asset is not a fan token. In addition to obtaining gains from market valuation, those who invest in Cruzeiro Token acquire rights to the Solidarity Mechanism made by FIFA, which rewards clubs that financed a player at the beginning of his career.

In January, the negotiation of defender Murilo Cerqueira, revealed by Cruzeiro, as a new reinforcement of the Palmeiras team until 2026 resulted in a return of R$ 589 thousand in dividends to those who have the Cruzeiro Token.

“The forecast of profit for the players for the next 5 years is at least 14% and a maximum of 114%, according to a financial analysis carried out by Pluri”, says Ney Pimenta, CEO of BitPreço.

In addition to Cruzeiro, Coritiba, Santos and Vasco have digital assets of this type for sale on the market.

US state can buy Bitcoin for treasury

A bill introduced by US State Representative Jason Powell could allow the state of Tennessee to invest in cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

In a note to CoinDesk, Powell said it’s important for state lawmakers to act quickly to ensure Tennessee doesn’t fall behind in the crypto tech boom.

He further stated that friendlier cryptocurrency laws will induce more companies to set up shop in the state, something that is of interest to both Democratic and Republican politicians.

“I’m optimistic because I think my fellow lawmakers want to make sure Tennessee stays ahead, and we’re doing everything we can to create a pro-business environment that will foster companies that want to be a part of our ecosystem.”

