Dawn of Ragnarok DLC is detailed

Get ready for dozens of additional hours in the Nordic lands. Ubisoft revealed, this Thursday (10), some of the main news added in the Dawn of Ragnarok expansion, from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Eivor’s “complementary” journey comes with new special gifts, equipment, and challenges that promise to take on every godly being in Odin’s realm.

In Dawn of Ragnarok, the player must guide Odin towards the dwarven kingdom of Svartalfheim, after discovering that Baldr, his son, has been kidnapped by an inconceivable enemy. Wearing the mythical Hugr-Rip bracelet, the Allfather will face the menacing forces of Surtr and the frost giants in an adventure of no return, in an attempt to restore his family’s honor.

“With big powers come big responsabilities”

Throughout the campaign it will be possible to activate powers capable of offering different gameplay approaches and favoring a strategy that best suits the player’s style. For this, Dawn of Ragnarok will have five different abilities where only two can be used at a time, requiring that the conditions of each mission be analyzed carefully.

Discover the powers added in the DLC below.

Power of the Raven: Allows Odin to transform into a crow and fly over regions to plan progress. In addition, it allows the execution of air attacks for stealth approaches.

Power of Muspelheim: Odin acquires a magma coating to traverse lava scenarios without taking damage. Muspelheim’s skin also facilitates infiltration of Surtr’s forces and evades detection.

Power of Winter: Weapon infusion with ice.

Power of Jotunheim: Ranged movement through rolls and dodges, and arrows hitting glowing targets.

Power of Rebirth: Odin can resurrect and summon a small army of the dead to fight by his side.

These abilities will also be available to combine with the new Atgeir divine weapon set. Ranged gear will be distributed throughout Svartalfheim and can be carried over to the original Valhalla campaign.

The Trials of the Valkyries

In Dawn of Ragnarok, the Valkyries will also be present to offer more challenges to Odin’s journey. That’s because Trials of the Valkyries adds a new replayability system, putting players on a historic journey through the Norse god’s most intense battles.

At the beginning of each fight, the character will be able to select modifiers to impose different conditions in the confrontations. In this way, boss and underboss encounters will gather even more valuable rewards, as well as experience bonuses to strengthen the divine version of Eivor.

Dawn of Ragnarok gameplay trailer

The news of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s robust expansion was accompanied by a never-before-seen gameplay trailer. In the video, it is possible to observe about six minutes of animations, equipment, combat, scenarios and a deeper narrative exploration.

Check out the trailer published by Ubisoft below.

Regarding the Valhalla campaign, Dawn of Ragnarok will be able to start once the Ravensthorpe settlement is established. The DLC will also include a progressive difficulty that will keep up with Eivor’s level, as well as other build specifics.

When is the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansion coming?

Dawn of Ragnarok is a paid expansion set to debut in March 10th. The DLC is estimated to be available for $40 on all platforms compatible with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Learn more about additional content by clicking here!