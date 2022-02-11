Debts and interest make life worse for the indebted

The highest basic interest rate in the country in five years and a record indebtedness in 17 years make life difficult for debtors and increase defaults. There is also unemployment to complicate matters. This environment is dangerous for the country’s indebted, economists say.

The scenario for this year is for the situation to deteriorate, with a deceleration in the supply of credit, continued increase in interest rates, worsening in default and an increase in the universe of indebted, according to economists in the market and universities. A picture that should only begin to improve from 2023 onwards, say experts heard by the UOL.

How rising interest rates affect debtors

The basic interest rate, the Selic, reference for the vast majority of loans taken by families and companies in the country, went from 2% in March last year to 10.75% this month. It is the highest since May 2017.

Because of this advance, the average rate people pay on loans has increased from 37.2% to 45.1% over the past year. And it must keep going up.

This is because the Central Bank has already warned that it will increase the Selic rate again. The market projects the base rate to rise to at least 11.75%. So economists expect loans to get even more expensive this year.

Those who already have debts will continue to pay the installments according to past interest because the vast majority of financing in the country is done at fixed rates. But the increase in interest rates affects the lives of indebted people because it makes it difficult to take out new loans or renegotiate the debts of those who are unable to meet the commitment.

Average interest rate for individuals (data from the Central Bank)

Dec.2019: 46.2%

June 2020: 41.4%

Dec.2020: 37.2%

Jun.2021: 39.8%

Dec.2021: 45.1%

Every time the Selic increases, other market interest rates also increase and this makes loans more expensive. Consequently, a lower volume of transactions is expected for the year.

Renan Pieri, economist at Eesp/FGV

Renan Pieri, PhD from the São Paulo School of Economics, Fundação Getúlio Vargas (Eesp/FGV), points out that families have greater difficulty accessing credit than companies, since companies have more options to raise capital or renegotiate debts. “But the increase in the Selic ends up affecting everyone”, says Pieri.

The economist from Boa Vista (formerly SCPC – Central Credit Protection Service), Flavio caliphsays that 2022 tends to be a still delicate year for the level of indebtedness and, therefore, the consumer must remain more cautious and judicious in spending.

along with the SelicThe spread it can also go up even more, raising the final interest to the consumer.

Flavio calipheconomist from Boa Vista

Record level of indebtedness

According to the Central Bank, the percentage of indebted families rose from 44% in 2020 to 51.2% in October last year (most recent public data), the highest in 17 years, since 2005, when the survey began to be carried out. . These families are already committing, on average, 28% of their income just to pay debts.

With the economic crisis caused by the pandemic, unemployment and rising inflation, families are taking credit to supplement their income. And this year, people will continue to need credit, but now they will have to face higher interest rates.

Izis Ferreira, economist at the National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC)

Families unable to pay debts

Economist Izis Ferreira is responsible for the Consumer Indebtedness and Default Survey (Peic) that CNC has carried out since 2010, with 18,000 families across the country. The 2021 data showed that, on average, throughout the year, the proportion of indebted individuals reached the historical maximum level of 70.9% of families, against 66.5% in 2020.

Indebted households (annual average)

2016: 60.2%

2017: 60.8%

2018: 60.3%

2019: 63.5%

2020: 66.5%

2021: 70.9%

Within this universe, the proportion of families with overdue bills is 25.2%. A portion of 10.5% of these people say that they simply cannot settle the pending issues. That is, they owe more than the income they receive.

“Indebtedness should continue to reach more than 70% of families this year. And default should grow. Banks will have to seek the path of renegotiation”, says the CNC economist.

Bad debt should rise

Renan Pieri also sees an increase in defaults this year due to higher interest rates, which make loans more expensive, on the one hand, and the prospect of lower economic growth, on the other, which affects household income and, therefore, the ability to pay debts. credit borrowers.

We have a full plate for a higher level of delinquency this year.

Renan Pieri, economist at FGV EAESP

Economist Roberto Troster, founding partner of Troster & Associados, and a specialist in the banking sector, highlights that in addition to inflation, which already reduces people’s income, higher interest rates also reduce families’ ability to pay.

The problem is not just the volume of debt, but the poor quality of debt, due to rates, terms and renewal conditions. Considering all this, default, which is already growing, will continue to increase.

Roberto Troster, Troster & Associates

Income commitment to debts (data from the Central Bank)

2019: 21.9%

2020: 22.3%

2021: 25.6% (until October)

Individuals delinquency (Central bank)

2019: 3.6%

2020: 3.4%

2021: 3.3%

Deceleration of credit supply

The combination of higher interest rates and rising defaults should affect credit this year. The two main entities that represent financial institutions in the country project a slowdown in the growth of loan supply in 2022.

A survey by the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) with 18 banks points out that total credit this year will grow 6.7% compared to 2021, less than in 2021, when the stock of loans grew 13.9%, and even less than in 2020, when the expansion was 16.8%.

The Associação Brasileira dos Bancos (ABBC), which brings together, in addition to banks, also financial institutions, cooperatives, payment institutions and fintechs, projects credit growth of 8.9% in the country this year – also below the pace verified in 2021.

Economist Everton Pinheiro de Souza Gonçalves, superintendent of ABBC’s economic advisory, points out that the stock of credit has been rising driven by loans to individuals, but that this trend will be affected by the level of household indebtedness and the risk of increased default.

Indebtedness is reaching record levels at a critical time because of higher interest rates, the stagnant income level of the population. This can impact delinquency and transaction volume.

Everton Pinheiro de Souza Gonçalves, economist at ABBC