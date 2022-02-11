Discover the best gym exercises for those over 45 – 02/11/2022

Everyone already knows that exercise protects us against disease, improves mental health and even increases life expectancy. But knowing that is one thing. Committing to physical activity regularly is another. I even lived it my whole life: I signed up for the academy and promised to do everything right “this time”, only to jump ship a few months later. Until after 46 I began to understand that the price of standing still would be too high to pay. Since then, I managed to establish a regularity by making a kind of agreement with myself: spend as little time as possible and be as efficient as possible for my goal, which is to keep my health up to date and age with mobility and quality of life. Having clear (and mostly attainable) goals made me loyal to the gym for the first time. If before I went to the gym almost as a “punishment” and wanting to achieve the perfect body, today I go because I love my body and I want to take good care of it. there they go six years of regularity.

If you are like me, and you want to finally get out of a sedentary lifestyle, but you also don’t want to get into a “maromba” life, below are the tips from physical educator and master in the science of physical activity Renato Costa, bodybuilding coordinator at the Competition academy.

do bodybuilding

It doesn’t matter if you don’t like it, you find it boring (as I do anyway). Knife! The result that strength training brings to mature people is irreplaceable. “It is the basis for all other activities. People lose a lot of lean mass when they start to age. And weight training is essential for the recovery of these muscles. Even if you want to play football, run or practice any other activity, you should not give up . No other activity will protect against injuries and guarantee lean mass like her”, says the expert. According to him, if he’s stopped, the ideal is even to start only with weight training for two or three months, and then start some more activity.

Low impact cardiovascular exercise

The ideal for those who are getting older is to opt for low-impact cardio activities, according to Renato. Exercise bike, walking on the treadmill, transport and water activities are the most suitable. But if your dream is to run on the treadmill, evolve slowly, no wanting to go back to the gym after years of stopped playing on the treadmill. And, if you’re going to run, once again, don’t leave weight training aside, to prevent injuries.

stretch

“It’s no use having a firm and rigid body if it is not flexible”, says Renato. Lack of flexibility can increase the chances of injury. So no leaving the gym without stretching the body. It doesn’t have to be anything exaggerated, but at least five minutes a day stretching the main muscle groups already has an important effect. Remember: what matters is consistency.

strengthen the core

The core is formed given name Thethe center of our body, an area that connects the upper part with the lower part, which completely supports the spine, composed by the abdominal muscles among others, some quite deep. In addition to protecting the spine, these muscles also play a key role in the movement of the arms and legs. They make the trunk firmer and act as a good support point for limb movement. In other words, it has everything to do with our mobility. “Activities that work the core well are pilates and yoga, for example”, says Renato. “Bodybuilding is still the priority, but if it fits into the routine, doing these activities or including some of their movements in training helps a lot.”

If you’ve decided to start this 2022 with the promise of going back to the gym, I wish you success. May it be forever this time! Only goes!