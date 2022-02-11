Dollar at R$ 5.20: understand why the currency is falling this year and know if it’s time to buy | Economy

In 2022, Brazil is the country where the dollar has depreciated the most, according to data from Economatica.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

Relief in exchange rate pressure, however, requires caution, as the elections should enter investors’ radar in the coming months, according to experts consulted by the g1. According to the latest Focus bulletin, the dollar is expected to end the year at R$5.60.

Check below the reasons that led the dollar to stay below R$ 5.30:



The high volume of foreign investment that Brazil has been receiving is one of the factors that drives the appreciation of the real against the dollar. Until Wednesday (9), the São Paulo stock exchange, B3, recorded a 7.29% increase in these investments in 2022.

Simply put, the rule follows the law of supply and demand: if the foreign investor puts more dollars in the Brazilian economy, there will be a greater volume of currency here. And the greater the offer, the lower the price.

In January, foreign investment on the stock exchange reached R$ 32.49 billion on the B3 – the second best mark since 2012 and the fourth consecutive month of inflows of foreign capital.

US makes historic change in dollar

Rising commodity prices

The increase in commodity prices on the international market also strengthens the real, since there is a strong inflow of dollars into the country with the sale of products, such as soy, iron ore and oil, explained André Perfeito, chief economist at Nécton.

The price of raw materials that influence inflation increased by 2.99% in January, after a negative change of 0.71% in December. In 12 months, the Brazil Commodities Index (IC-Br) increased by 40.41%, released by the Central Bank.

Brazil is the country with the biggest drop in the dollar in 2022; understand why

The rise in the Selic rate also attracts foreigners to Brazil, via investments in fixed income. After the last Copom decision, Brazil once again had the highest real interest rate (discounting inflation) in the world – thus paying an attractive return to foreign capital. And the Central Bank has already signaled at least one more rate hike at its next meeting in March.

According to Silvio Campos Neto, senior economist at Tendências Consultoria, US interest rates, which are expected to rise from March onwards, also help the dollar rate to fall here: given the more aggressive stance of the Federal Reserve, the US Central Bank, to fight inflation there (which reached the highest level in 40 years), North American investors are getting rid of their investments in the stock market, already anticipating a more timid growth in the country’s economy and in the companies in which they invest.

“Investors began to see Brazil as an interesting market among emerging markets”, explained the partner at Tendências.

Will the dollar continue to fall?

In the opinion of experts, the dollar should remain around R$ 5.30 this month, with variations, mainly, downwards.

However, it will be necessary to be cautious from the second quarter, when the elections in Brazil will come into the focus of investors, causing the dollar to rise again, said Silvio Campos Neto, from Tendências.

“We have considerable risks in Brazil. And this year’s electoral process will generate a lot of noise”, warned the economist.

2 of 2 Movement of passengers seeking to carry out an exam for the detection of Covid-19 at Guarulhos International Airport, SP — Photo: AGENCIA DE PHOTOGRAFIA/AGIF – AGENCY OF PHOTOGRAPHY/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Movement of passengers who seek to carry out an exam for the detection of Covid-19 at Guarulhos International Airport, SP — Photo: AGENCY OF PHOTOGRAPHY/AGIF – AGENCY OF PHOTOGRAPHY/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Is it time to buy dollars?

For those who have money saved or have to travel for work, experts recommend buying dollars as soon as possible to take advantage of the current quote – as it may not last long.

“The dollar’s fall should not be very lasting because of the Brazil risk, especially in an election year. We have many important things happening abroad and here [no Brasil] we have an electoral process full of uncertainties”, concludes the Tendências partner.