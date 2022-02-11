Doria announces 20% increase to police officers and public health professionals – 02/10/2022 – Daily life

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), announced this Thursday (10) a 20% increase in the salary of Health and Public Security professionals.

The other categories of state servers will have a 10% increase in salaries. The adjustment will take effect from March 1st and will be extended to retirees.

The readjustments will be formalized in a bill that will be sent for consideration by Alesp (Legislative Assembly of São Paulo). “The expectation is that Alesp will discuss and approve the project,” said the governor.

The president of Alesp, deputy Carlão Pignatari (PSDB), was at Palácio dos Bandeirantes this Thursday morning to discuss the bill.

The announcement comes at a time when Doria is suffering from low ratings in electoral polls for the Presidency of the Republic. Electoral legislation prohibits salary readjustments above inflation until six months before elections.

Salary increases will have an impact of R$ 5.6 billion on the state payroll, which is approximately R$ 100 billion. According to deputy governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), the state had a surplus of R$ 5.9 billion in 2021. “The entire surplus was allocated to these careers”, said the deputy governor.

According to Garcia, the floor for Public Security goes from R$2,574 to R$3,088, for the position of 2nd class soldier. In health, the floor goes from R$ 1,023.28 to R$ 1,227.94, values ​​referring to the salary of nursing technicians.

The number of police forces is 276,600 employees. In public health, there are 69,600 servers. The other categories add up to 195 thousand people. The numbers include retirees. The 20% increase also extends to SAP (Department of Penitentiary Administration) servers, with the exception of 3,200 who are part of the administrative part.

Until the eve of the announcement, the police category feared that the increase would be around 5%, as it happened in 2019, which caused frustration. The 20% readjustment surprised the police.

The Sindpesp (Union of Police Delegates of the State of São Paulo) stated in a note that the 20% increase “is an encouragement to the police class”.

Civil police officers, who total 26,000 civil servants, complained about the percentage that does not cover the accumulated inflation of 25.15% since 2018.

Adpesp (Association of Police Delegates of the State of São Paulo) stated in a statement that the readjustment percentage does not cover the inflation accumulated since the last increase, nor “the exhaustive working hours”, caused by the deficit of 15,000 police officers, according to the entity.

Criminal experts also expected a larger increase. “The percentage by itself may seem high, but if we add to the 5% offered there in 2019, the increase is about 6% per year during the Doria administration, which does not even replace the sum of annual inflations”, he says, in note, the president of the union, Eduardo Becker.

Defenda PM also spoke out and said that the percentage “does not even come close to replacing the inflationary losses recorded only during the Doria administration”.

According to Doria, the increases were possible thanks to the tax reform approved by state deputies that balanced public accounts. “I wish I had done more and sooner, but the focus was on the search for a vaccine,” said the governor.

The governor stated that the savings from the reform, which included the closure of ten state agencies, was R$7 billion in 2021.

Doria also said that the greater increase in police and public health professionals was a way of repaying the dedication of servers during the pandemic.

In December last year, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) promised a salary readjustment to police officers. The expenditure on the project to restructure the careers of the Federal Police, Federal Highway Police and the National Penitentiary Department (Depen) will be R$ 11 billion by 2024, according to the Ministry of Justice.

political reaction

Deputies from the opposition and from Doria’s allied base commented on the announcement of a 20% increase in the salary of police and public health professionals.

Deputy Vinícius Camarinha (PSB), government leader in the SP Assembly, classified the announcement as historic. “The governor and vice president, Rodrigo Garcia, after a lot of planning and administrative organization, managed to obtain a salary increase that we had not seen for more than ten years, at least”, says Camarinha.

In his view, there is a favorable climate for Doria’s proposal to be approved, without any embarrassment or loss of time with amendment discussions, in the House. “It will be a surprise if any deputy votes against salary readjustment”, says Camarinha.

For Professor Bebel (PT), the ad is misleading. “We want appreciation of all careers”, says the deputy. She pointed out that teachers were left out of the 10% increase granted to all state employees. “This is because they will have a career with a base of R$ 5,000. We fight for 33.2%”, she continues.

The reason the teachers were left out is that, in December 2021, Doria announced a career plan for the category. The salary floor for teachers in the state network, currently R$2,886, would rise to R$5,000 in 2022.

According to the State Department of Education, 89% of teachers in state schools in São Paulo receive less than R$5,000. Adherence to the new model is optional. However, in it, teachers become part of the pay-by-subsidy regime — which excludes the incorporation of currently existing gratuities, bonuses or awards. To receive salary increases, they will have to pass exams every two years.

“We don’t want subsidies, to be in the governor’s hands. We are going to launch the salary campaign on the 19th with the possibility of a strike”, says Bebel, PT leader in the House and president of Apeoesp, the teachers’ union.

Hours after Doria’s announcement, Apeoesp filed a public civil action at the São Paulo Court of Justice, asking for a 33.24% readjustment to teachers — a percentage that accompanies the readjustment of the national floor.

The education staff will have a 10% readjustment.

Carlos Giannazi (PSOL) says that the salary replacement should be the same for all servers, including the teaching profession. “This distinction, of 10% for some and 20% for others, cannot occur. In the case of education, it is even more serious, because the proposal for a 73% readjustment for teachers has not yet reached Alesp”, says the deputy. .

“It’s a totally electoral measure. Doria spent four years against the public servant, carried out the administrative reform that harmed them, in addition to the attacks. Now, how will he leave office in a little over two months? [para concorrer à presidência da República]wants to help his deputy Rodrigo Garcia, but both are knocked out”, completes Giannazi.

Paulo Fiorilo (PT) stated that he will propose an addendum to the bill to extend the 20% readjustment to all public servants. “If you consider the period that civil servants are without readjustment, it would be fairer to give the 20% to everyone.”

Teonilio Barba (PT) echoes Fiorilo’s proposal. “We are going to defend the equal readjustment for all, including retirees. It is strange that Doria extends his hand to the worker now, of course motivated by the trait in the electoral polls”, says the PT.

According to deputy Arthur do Val (Podemos), the announcement is an electoral maneuver by Doria. “The PSDB, and no governor, had the courage to go to the root of the problem and hit the federative pact, which takes 90% of our resources.”

For Marina Helou (Rede), this is a good time to value professionals. “But [temos que] to propose an adequate readjustment for teachers, who were severely impacted by the pandemic. I will continue in the fight to guarantee an adequate raise for the category, which today still earns below the national floor.”

Delegate Olim (PP) defended the greater increase for police officers, despite recognizing the need to increase the other categories.

“I would support, yes, [aumento de] 20% for everyone. But only these 20% of health and police are R$ 7 billion in cash. Then, [a emenda] does not pass, the calculation was made on the tip of the pencil. The government has the majority,” she said.

Like Olim, Altair Moraes, leader of the Republicans and vice president of the House Security commission, approves the greater readjustment for police officers, but says that care must be taken when it comes to equating the increase for all careers.

“The governor’s decision was assertive. Police officers are honorable public servants who are in the arduous battle of fighting crime on a daily basis and deserve all our respect and consideration”, says Moraes.