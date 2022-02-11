E-cigarette can make you have more symptoms of Covid; know why – News

A study conducted by researchers at the Mayo Clinic in the United States concluded that people who are infected with the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus and use e-cigarettes are more likely to have more symptoms of Covid-19 than those who do not use the e-cigarette. device.

The article, recently published in the Journal of Primary Care & Community Health, compares more than 280 individuals who used vapers and caught Covid with 1,445 other people of the same age and gender who were also infected but did not smoke.

In the end, they noticed that the group that used e-cigarettes had more events such as headaches, muscle pain, chest pain, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea and loss of smell and taste.

The study did not look at the risk of people who smoke vapers contracting Covid-19, although it is common for these devices to be shared, which increases the chances of contracting the virus.

The authors point out some possible reasons for e-cigarette users to have more symptoms of the disease.

According to them, Covid-19 causes inflammation of lung tissue and airways, the same as when someone inhales smoke from a vaper. This would be the explanation for the increase in symptoms such as fever, body and headache pain and tiredness.

Doctors also warn of other ills that electronic cigarettes can cause, such as arrhythmias, heart attack and stroke.

A study done in 2019 by scientists from the United States showed that using vapers for a period of three years is enough for some people to develop lung disease.

“During a pandemic with a highly transmissible respiratory pathogen such as Sars-CoV-2, it is highly recommended to reduce or stop inhaling vapors and using e-cigarettes and minimize the potential for increased symptoms and lung injury.” pulmonologist Robert Vassallo, a critical care specialist at the Mayo Clinic and co-author of the study, said in a statement.



