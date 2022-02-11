Elon Musk’s SpaceX Loses 40 Satellites After Geomagnetic Storm

SpaceX loses satellites to geomagnetic storm

Last week, SpaceX, Elon Musk’s space company, launched 49 satellites into space. However, the company lost almost all of them: a magnetic storm hit 40 of these pieces of equipment.

The phenomenon that destroyed the devices happens when the atmosphere heats up and increases its density, “pulling” anything that is in its orbit. Satellites affected by the storm must re-enter or may have already re-entered the planet. Initially, the devices were programmed to avoid this type of event, however, according to SpaceX, they were not able to carry out the safety maneuvers in time.

According to the company, the satellites were affected the day after launch, and pose no risk to Earth. By default, the devices are located in lower orbits so that, in rare cases where they do not pass the preliminary system checks, they go into safe mode. This is done so they don’t reach high orbits and become space junk.

On its website, SpaceX said: “Satellites launched on Thursday the 3rd were significantly impacted by a geomagnetic storm on Friday the 4th. Preliminary analysis shows that increased drag at low altitudes prevented the satellites from leaving the orbit. safe mode to begin the orbit lift maneuvers and re-enter Earth’s atmosphere.”

It is possible that the equipment has already re-entered the atmosphere over the Caribbean recently. Cameras that monitor the skies of Puerto Rico, from Caribbean Astronomy Societypicked up what looks like space debris.

The satellites launched were intended to provide internet as part of the Starlink project, which consists of transmitting high-speed internet through several satellites in orbit.

This isn’t SpaceX’s first loss of equipment. In February 2015, the company carried out a rocket launch as part of a mission to send the DSCOVR weather satellite into space, but it was left stranded there.

After spending seven years wandering through space, the rocket is expected to hit the Moon in the coming weeks, according to data collected by astronomers. The information was initially published on the American website Ars Technica.