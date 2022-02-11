Embrapa seeks to become a partner in companies and sees savings of R$ 320 million per year with a new management model

THE Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa), a state-owned company with a leading role in the development of Brazilian agribusiness, is preparing a major restructuring that should change its face in the coming years. The project involves cutting costs and reducing personnel expenses. At the same time, a new model of partnership with the private sector will come into force, which aims to make the company self-sustainable, so that it will no longer have to depend on the resources of the Budget federal – always subjected to the humor of the government and the Congress – to survive.

according to President of Embrapa, Celso Morettione of the pillars of the plan is a new business model: associating itself with private companies that place the products developed in their research centers on the market and, in this way, obtain the necessary resources for their operation.

Currently, Embrapa only receives royalties for the products it develops. But, becoming a partner in the companies, Moretti believes he could raise enough money within 5 years to not depend on the government – ​​in 2020, the operation cost around R$350 million. “We deliver value but capture very little.”

As an example, he cited the Biomewhich sells the Biome Phos, a bioinput produced from Embrapa research. “They earned approximately R$100 million and paid R$4 million to Embrapa. If we were partners with 50%, we would receive R$ 50 million. Even with 30%, it would be BRL 30 million.”

He states, however, that Embrapa will continue to fulfill its social role. “We have a public budget that finances public development actions, and these results are transferred free of charge to Brazilian society. This will keep happening.”

Economy

Embrapa expects to achieve, in up to 12 years, savings of more than R$ 320 million per year with Transforma Embrapa. According to Celso Moretti, with the changes the company will be more agile and efficient. “The company will be able to spend more energy on what is important: developing solutions to solve the problems of Brazilian agribusiness”, he says. The reorganization of the state-owned company’s structure, which has been discussed and implemented for some years, took shape after a work carried out by the Falconi consultancy, which began in August of last year and should be concluded in March.

The first savings come from cost cutting at Embrapa’s headquarters. According to Moretti, it is possible to save R$ 4 million, out of a total cost of R$ 15 million. For the medium term, from one to three years, savings amount to R$ 18.6 million and will come from the redesign of the organization, mainly at the headquarters, but with an impact on the units. The creation of a shared services center is planned, which will replace the administrative areas of the units. “The center will manage the company’s operation throughout Brazil.”

According to Moretti, with the center it will be possible to eliminate up to 35% of the commissioned functions. The company will drop from 640 commissioned positions, which provide for additional remuneration, to 420. “But there is no dismissal of employees in the company’s plans”, he says.

In the long term, the company foresees the departure of 840 employees due to the age limit of 75 years for compulsory retirement in the public sector. This would generate savings of almost R$ 300 million from the 12th year.

Moretti says, however, that Embrapa will negotiate with the Ministry of Economy the possibility of another Incentive Dismissal Plan (PDI). The outlook is for output support staff, working in experimental fields, laboratories and in administration. “The idea is to move forward with outsourcing, so that we can focus on hiring people in the core business, who are researchers and analysts.” Currently, Embrapa has around 8 thousand employees.

critique

For Pedro de Camargo Netoformer president of Brazilian Rural Society (SRB), however, changing the model at Embrapa can be risky. “Public research, in the sense of researching what is necessary for the future of Brazilian agriculture in the long term, is not necessarily the result of private investment, whether from limited national research capital or from international capital that does not always have the same objective. long-term national Camargo Neto has already been a member of Embrapa’s board – he left after disagreements.

for the president of National Union of Agricultural Research and Development Workers (Sinpaf), Marcus Vinicius Sidoruk Vidal, the proposed restructuring in “is more of the same”. “In 2018, another similar experiment took place with the same supposed savings, and it only resulted in institutional disorganization.”

Vidal says that Embrapa does not have “major management problems”. “Embrapa’s problem is the reduction of its research budget.”