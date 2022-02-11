Europe may ‘pay high price’ for encouraging Kiev to break Minsk accords, analysts say

https://br.sputniknews.com/20220211/europa-pode-pagar-preco-alto-por-encorajar-kiev-a-nao-cumprir-os-acordos-de-minsk-dizem-analistas-21360579.html

This Tuesday (8), during his visit to Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the country is ready to comply with the Minsk agreements. 2022.02.11, Sputnik Brazil

However, Kiev has returned to square one by refusing to maintain direct dialogue with the Lugansk and Donetsk republics, which is the main provision of the UN Security Council-backed agreements. conflict in southeastern Ukraine continue to rage? “Western powers do not want to see Kiev implementing [acordos de] Minsk – they want to see Ukrainians and Russians killing each other,” he added. constitutes one of the main provisions of the Minsk Accords. The hypocrisy of Western countries is amplified by the fact that they formally signed or approved the Minsk Accords, according to Dan Kovalik, an assistant professor of law at the University of Pittsburgh. Since the accords were approved by the UN Security Council, they are international law. While Germany and France approved the accords as part of the Normandy-style negotiations along with Russia and Ukraine, the US and UK endorsed the agreement being permanent members of the UN Security Council, notes academic. “The government in Kiev was in part a creation of the US, which supported the coup in 2014, which gave rise to this government,” explained Kovalik. “Kiev will do almost anything the US wants,” he said. One of the provisions of the Minsk accords stipulates the withdrawal of armed formations, military equipment and foreign mercenaries from the territory of southeastern Ukraine. However, there are about 10,000 foreign military experts permanently stationed in Ukraine, and 4,000 of them are from the US, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry. “If the Minsk accords are not implemented by Ukraine, frankly, that leaves the Ukrainian crisis open; the military solution remains on the table,” opines Alexander Clackson, founder of Global Political Insight, a UK think tank. in early 2014, after the proclamation of independence by the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, in the east of the country. Kiev then launched a military operation to stop independence forces following a Western-backed coup d’état in February of that year. The war in Donbass has led to the deaths of up to 13,000 people, tens of thousands injured and more than 2.5 million displaced within or outside Ukraine.

