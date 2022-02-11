Final Fantasy IX Remake and Final Fantasy Tactics Remaster Could Be Real

In September of last year, a NVidia list with a bunch of upcoming releases leaked on the internet. At the time, the company confirmed the veracity of the leaksaying that the list was indeed real, but stated that not all titles listed were official, with several of them just “guesses”.

One of the games featured in the leak was Chrono Cross Remaster, which was announced during the most recent Nintendo Direct as Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition. The announcement brought the NVidia list back to life, rekindling the rumor that so much Final Fantasy IX Remake how much Final Fantasy Tactics Remaster may even be in production.

You might be wondering why exactly these new versions of the two games would be again being considered real, which would be a valid question. The point here is this: the remaster of Chrono Cross it was one of the Square Enix games on the list that seemed the most “random”, without having much reason to get a new version. And now it’s there, confirmed.

Other games listed have also been confirmedlike Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogyreleased in December 2021; Sniper Elite 5, announced in December last year; and crisis 4, announced in January this year. All this still gives more strength to the rumor that new versions of old games from Square Enix’s fantasy franchise are indeed in production.

Other games listed in the leak that could also (hopefully) end being announced in the near future they are Dragon’s Dogma 2, Monster Hunter 6, Street Fighter 6, Kingdom Hearts IV, Tekken 8 and Mortal Kombat XII. The existence of the latter, by the way, seems to have been confirmed in a photo published by an executive at NetherRealm Studios in late January. As the post was quickly deleted, the chances are huge that the game is close to being announced.