For the phone to last longer, Samsung promises more Android updates – 02/10/2022

Samsung intends to ensure that it sends up to four updates of later versions of Android for some devices in the Galaxy line. This means that cell phones will have a longer lifespan, as they will have their operating system updated for longer.

Generally, the company guarantees up to two updates. That is: qwho has an android phone 12 installed will be able to keep the device being updated until Android 15 and 16 (if the name used to name the system remains this).

In practice, smartphones that continue to receive updates increase their lifespan, as they continue to receive new features, protections against security breaches, and compatibility with the latest apps, excluding the need for an immediate replacement.

This is the first time that a smartphone maker has applied so many Android updates to its devices. Competitors like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Vivo and even Google offer up to three years of updates at most.

According to the Spanish edition of Gizmodo, in addition to the updates, there will be an extension of the five-year warranty on security packages — subsequent updates and patch patches — for smartphones.

TM Roh, president and head of business at Samsung, said the company’s move is actually a way to extend the lifespan of devices: “Today we are taking a new step forward with our commitment to innovation for up to four generations. of One UI updates to ensure our users enjoy the best possible mobile experience for longer.”

Marcelo Zuffo, professor in the electronic systems engineering department at USP (University of São Paulo), explains that the operating system is responsible for managing computing resources, and that its update also helps to make better use of the devices.

“We usually update an operating system for several reasons: to remove any bugs and improve resource management, such as reducing processing time or battery consumption”, he explains.

compatible devices

The latest devices in the Galaxy S22 line, launched yesterday (9) globally (there is still no date for its arrival in Brazil), are among the models that will receive the four updates. The company’s previous cell phones, such as the Galaxy S21, are also covered.

Check out the complete list below, according to the Android Central website:

Galaxy S:

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21 FE

Upcoming Galaxy S

Galaxy Z:

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

next cell phones

Tablets:

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Next Tab S

Smartwatches:

Galaxy Watch 4

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

Upcoming Galaxy Watch

Later on, some Galaxy A-type phones, which are not yet included in the updates, may be part of the novelty.

Meanwhile, well-selling models such as the ones from the Galaxy line M (entry and intermediate), get three years of updates.