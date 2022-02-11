Fuvest 2022 discloses approved in the 1st call of the vestibular; see list | São Paulo

Fuvest (Fundação Universitária para o Vestibular) has released the list of approved candidates for the USP (University of São Paulo) entrance exam for the year 2022.

SEE THE APPROVED LIST ON THE 1st CALL

See the 10 most popular Fuvest courses in 2022

The results of candidates running for coaching careers will also be released this morning.

For this year, USP offers 11,147 vacancies, of which 8,211 are destined for selection by the FUVEST entrance exam and 2,936 vacancies by Sisu. Of the FUVEST vacancies, 4,954 will be reserved for candidates in the Broad Competition modality, 2,169 vacancies for candidates coming from public schools (EP modality), and 1,088 for black, brown and indigenous candidates coming from public schools – (EP/PPI).

The registration of those approved in the first call will be between the 14th and 17th of February.

The list with those approved in the second call will be released on the 25th, and the registration of these students must be made on the 28th.

See the dates released by Fuvest:

February 11, 2022 – Disclosure of the 1st call

February 14, 2022 – at 8:00 am – Start of the Virtual Enrollment period – 1st Call

February 17, 2022 – at 4 pm – End of the Virtual Enrollment period – 1st Call

February 18, 2022 – Disclosure of coaches’ results

February 25, 2022 – Disclosure of the 2nd call

February 28, 2022 – at 8 am – Start of the Virtual Enrollment period – 2nd Call

The Medicine career in São Paulo leads the competition ranking of the Fuvest 2022 entrance exam, both in the total number of candidates registered – 15,224 students – and in the list of candidates per vacancy, with an index of 124.8 per vacancy.

The Law course (São Paulo and Ribeirão Preto) was in second place, with 8,130 students enrolled; followed by Medicine (Ribeirão Preto), with 7,560 enrolled.

See the 10 most popular courses at Fuvest 2022

Medicine (São Paulo) – 124.8 candidates per vacancy

Medicine (Ribeirão Preto) -100.8 candidates per vacancy

Medicine (Bauru) – 96.1 candidates per vacancy

Psychology (São Paulo) – 62.2 candidates per vacancy

International Relations (São Paulo) – 47.2 candidates per vacancy

Biomedical Sciences (São Paulo) – 45.0 candidates per vacancy

Higher Audiovisual Course (São Paulo) – 43.3 candidates per vacancy

Psychology (Ribeirão Preto) – 39.2 candidates per vacancy

Design (São Paulo) – 34.7 candidates per vacancy

Veterinary Medicine (São Paulo) – 33.9 candidates per vacancy

The total number of participants this year is smaller than the previous edition of the entrance exam. The drop was greater among the group known as PPI: blacks, pardos or indigenous people.