Galaxy S22: Samsung lists official protective covers for new generation of phones

Starting with the simplest models, we have the silicone covers, which simply protect the smartphone without greatly affecting the original design of the cell phone. There is also Smart Clear View, which protects the screen while it is closed, but has an opening to display information via the Always On Display. They will be available in black, white, burgundy, forest green, polar blue, butter yellow, bright red, dark navy blue and the traditional transparent.

In addition to the Clear View model, Samsung also offers the Smart LED View models, which have an internal cardholder and show information in digital format on the cover, without the need for a hole. However, it does not allow you to control the media being played on the device, which is only possible in Smart Clear View.

The list also includes Protective Standing covers, which bring more protection to the device with a reinforced back and even have a support to support the smartphone to keep it standing at 45º or 60º angles. They are available in dark navy, lavender and white.

If your style seeks to attract more attention, Samsung will also launch the Silicone Cover with strap, which was inspired by the official Galaxy Z Flip 3 covers with a fluorescent strip in green or orange so you can hold the device better.

However, if your style is more classic and discreet, there are still leather covers, which bring as their main differential the material with a premium touch in three colors: black, white and burgundy for the Galaxy S22 Ultra or even green for the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus.

As you can see, the main difference between the Galaxy S22/S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra covers is the format, after all, the model with the largest S Pen has straighter upper and lower edges and two more modules on the rear cameras. There is still no set date for the launch of the Galaxy S22 line in Brazil, but Samsung should release more information on February 15, next Tuesday.

