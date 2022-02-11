Gustavo, from BBB 22’s Casa de Vidro, says he doesn’t see Arthur Aguiar as a priority in a group of brothers | real time

“If I were to put you in the group of DG and of the boys, I think you in this group would not be the mosts…”, explains Gustavo.

The actor agrees: “That’s what I told them. You were already confined. I see myself as a member of the group. I’m not their priority at any time, so I played two weeks alone“.

“Exactly. Because it’s not someone’s priority”, says Gustavo. “That’s it, I agree”, says Arthur, but remembers: “Me and Tiago are together”.

“It’s just that Tiago is with everyone”, points out the resident of Casa de Vidro. “But I know that within Tiago’s list of priorities, I’m at the top of it. As he is also on my top. But I don’t think it’s a problem for me to play that way”, says the brother.

“It’s not a problem, I even think it’s the right thing to do”, Gustavo opines.

