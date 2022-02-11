Hacker focused on Nintendo sentenced to 3 years in prison • Eurogamer.pt

Gary Bowser, a hacker who since 2013 was part of the Team-Xecuter group dedicated to creating ways to access illegal ROMs on Nintendo consoles, was sentenced to 3 years in prison.

The US government stated that Bowser and the group generated hundreds of thousands of euros in sales and injured victims of around 140 million euros. This decision pleased Nintendo, which reacted with pleasure to the sentence and thanked the authorities for their decision.

The anime thanked the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, Digital Security Agency and US Department of Justice for their investigations that would result in Bowser’s arrest in September 2020.

Bowser pleaded guilty and offered to pay more than €4 million in compensation to Nintendo, which was asking for a 5-year prison sentence for the hacker. Bowser’s defense asked for a sentence of 19 months in prison, which would allow him to be released within 3 months, given the time he has already served since his arrest.

In a separate civil case, Bowser was ordered to pay close to an additional €10 million to Nintendo for selling illegal modifications to the company’s consoles.