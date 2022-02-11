Health plan should not reimburse treatment outside the accredited network

A health operator must not reimburse a family who underwent treatment for covid-19 in a high-cost hospital that was not part of the health plan’s accredited network. This is how the judge of law Sergio da Costa Leite, from SP, concluded that the reimbursement in the contract is absolutely exceptional, depending on the total impossibility of service in the partner network, which did not occur.

Plan is not required to reimburse beneficiary for covid-19 treatment performed outside its accredited network.(Image: Freepik)

A family filed a collection action against a health care provider seeking reimbursement of hospital expenses. The plaintiffs, residing in the state of Maranhão, claimed that while they were passing through the city of São Paulo, they were diagnosed with covid-19 and, given the seriousness of their clinical conditions and the urgency of care, they had to seek care at a private hospital in the city of São Paulo. capital. Thus, they requested the reimbursement of almost R$ 960 thousand.

In contestation, the health plan claimed that the treatments must be carried out by the insured in the accredited network. In addition, he reported that the family opted for care at the non-accredited hospital, assuming the risk arising from non-compliance with contractual rules.

When analyzing the case, the magistrate found that the family ignored the limits of the signed contract, which is why it must bear the consequences.

“They ignore that they have signed a contract in which it is expressly provided that the service will be carried out through the cooperative doctors and the contractor’s own or accredited services throughout the national territory.”

In addition, the judge found that there was no contact between the authors and the operator informing them of what had happened, nor did they seek the possibility of transfer to an accredited hospital. Thus, he concluded that the family must bear the medical expenses, as they chose to seek care at a high-cost, non-accredited hospital.

“A contrary understanding would imply expanding the scope of contractual reimbursement, ignoring the will of the parties when contracting.”

The lawyer Jose Carlos Van Cleef de Almeida Santosfrom office Almeida Santos Advogadosacted by the health operator.

Read the sentence.

_____