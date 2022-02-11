Horizon Forbidden West: Sony clarifies free upgrade

On the PS Store, there are two pre-order versions of Horizon Forbidden West, one for PS4 (BRL 299.90) and one for PS5 (BRL 349.90). Consumers, in doubt, were afraid to purchase the cheapest edition and not have the free upgrade to the new generation console. Now, Sony has made everything clearer.

When entering the PS Store via the PC or smartphone web browser, two purchase options are displayed. Previously, even with video game logos suggesting the update, it was unclear whether players would actually be entitled, but a recent change in the description has addressed the questions. Look:

Previously, versions were presented like this:

Now, in the description of the standard edition of PS4, there is the information of the “digital upgrade to the PS5 version”:

Remembering: if you have a PS5 and search for the cheapest version in the console store, it will not be found. To access the page above, only through your computer or mobile browser. Have you secured your Horizon Forbidden West yet?

Guerrilla Details Accessibility Features of Horizon Forbidden West

To reach as many fans as possible, Guerrilla Games has implemented a number of accessibility features in Horizon Forbidden West. From controller settings to difficulty customization, the studio has detailed how the functions will be implemented in the game. Look!